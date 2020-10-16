PS5 pre-order stock UPDATE: Latest news on Wave 3 re-stock – is today the day to order

Home Entertainment PS5 pre-order stock UPDATE: Latest news on Wave 3 re-stock - is...
Anybody who managed to secure a PS5 console for launch should count themselves extremely lucky.

PS5 pre-order stock has been incredibly hard to come by, as allocations dry up almost immediately after going on sale.

Indeed, the mere hint of a re-stock has seen websites crash and customers left frustrated.

And it looks like the frustrations will contine for UK customers, at least, as rumoured wave 3 pre-order stock seemingly bypasses the United Kingdom.

According to recent reports, Sony was getting ready to release a new batch of pre-order stock in the US.

The pre-order stock will reportedly be available on October 16 and October 23 at stores like Target, Walmart and GameStop. The hope for UK fans was that Sony would follow suit in other regions on the same dates.

Unfortunately, however, there’s no sign of the wave 3 re-stock at UK retail sites such as GAME, ShopTo, Amazon and Currys.

While there’s a chance the console will be back in stock later today, none of the retailers have made any kind of announcement, which seems unusual.

Express Online has contacted all of the aforementioned retailers for a PS5 pre-order stock update. We will continue to update this article when any new details emerge.

Recent comments made by Sony’s Jim Ryan certainly suggest there will be more pre-order stock ahead of Christmas.

According to Ryan, Sony believes that the PS5 will sell more units compared to the PS4 within its first fiscal year on sale.

Considering the success of the PS4 – particularly early on – Ryan’s comments suggest that Sony will be replenishing stock at a pretty steady rate.

While fans may struggle to get a console at launch, fingers crossed there’s a big second wave shortly after.

As a reminder, the PS4 sold around 18 million units within its first year on sale, and around 7 million units by the end of the fiscal year.

If you are still hopeful of nabbing a PS5 at launch, then you should probably go ahead and bookmark the Stock Informer website.

Not only does Stock Informer give users an up-to-date insight into availability, but it also shows where the PS5 was most recently in stock.

Better yet, fans can sign up to receive PS5 stock notifications. It’s also worth doing this for individual stores like AmazonCurrysSmythsGAMEArgos, and ShopTo, where you can still register your interest in the PS5.

With last-minute cancellations and the potential for additional stock to be allocated, you may still get lucky,

Failing that, you could probably pick one up on eBay and CEX, although this would mean paying inflated prices.

