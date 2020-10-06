PS5 stock update: Sony has some good news for disgruntled pre-order customers

Sony has given PS5 fans fresh hope of securing a next-gen console shortly after launch.

The PS5 pre-order process hasn’t been smooth sailing for fans, who have complained about not being able to purchase a console in time for the November release date.

It didn’t help that pre-orders seemed to go live ahead of schedule, meaning some fans were taken by surprise.

Fortunately, despite seemingly running out of stock for the launch of the PlayStation 5, new comments made by Sony’s Jim Ryan have given fans fresh hope of getting a console before Christmas.

According to Ryan (via Gamingbolt), Sony believes that the PS5 will sell more units compared to the PS4 within its first fiscal year on sale.

Considering the success of the PS4 – particularly early on – Ryan’s comments suggest that Sony will be replenishing stock at a pretty steady rate.

While fans may struggle to get a console at launch, fingers crossed there’s a big second wave shortly after.

As a reminder, the PS4 sold around 18 million units within its first year on sale, so there should be plenty of next-gen PlayStation consoles to go around.