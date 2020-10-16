Home Gaming PS5 UI REVEALED: Sony drops surprise State of Play outlining PS5 OS
Gaming

PS5 UI REVEALED: Sony drops surprise State of Play outlining PS5 OS

0

Not only that, but the PS5 UI reveal video showed that with the Control Centre players will be able to jump back into the exact moment they left a game the moment they log back in. This is surely one of the benefits of the PS5’s super fast SSD. 

Elsewhere the PS5 UI adds a new feature called Activities which brings you “closer to the key elements of gameplay”.

Explaining how this works Sony said: “Activities are displayed via on-screen cards in the Control Centre, which enables you to discover new gameplay opportunities, go back to things you missed, jump directly into levels or challenges you want to play, and much more. Some Activity cards can be put in picture-in-picture mode, so you can view them without having to leave the game.”

The PS5 UI reveal video gave examples of how these Activity cards work, with players being informed of key objectives they might have missed in a level and how long it will take to complete this.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRandy Arozarena stays hot at the plate, but Astros hold off Rays in Game 4 of ALCS
Next articleCoronavirus test: Oxford University develops NEW COVID-19 test – When can you get one?

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Devs and doggos: how Nodding Head made Raji while saving stray Indian dogs

0
If you haven't already played Raji: An Ancient Epic, then you absolutely should. It's a terrific passion project from Nodding Head, an indie studio...
Read more
Gaming

Mario Kart Live Home Circuit release date, cheapest prices, how to set up, gameplay, MORE

0
The Mario Kart Live Home Circuit release date is about to go live on Nintendo Switch. Available in Mario and Luigi varieties, the real-life Mario...
Read more
Gaming

Xbox Games with Gold October 2020 warning: Last chance to download FREE games

0
Microsoft is getting ready to refresh the Games with Gold free game releases for October. Similar to PS Plus, Xbox Gold subscribers receive a selection...
Read more
Gaming

PlayStation 5 lets you upload voice chats to Sony and report your awful party mates

0
On the record.PlayStation 5 will let you upload a recording of your voice chat audio to Sony for moderation - giving you an easy way...
Read more
Gaming

Ghost of Tsushima update 1.1 start time, FREE Legends mode, New Game+, early patch notes

0
Ghost of Tsushima update 1.1 is launching this week, with a start time confirmed for the major download from Sucker Punch. The huge new...
Read more
Gaming

Upgrade your PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC storage with these Prime Day deals

0
All the best hard drives, SSDs and microSD cards on offer this Prime Day.Whether it's an external hard drive for your PS4, a microSD card...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

How a Top Paris Chef Cooks at Home

Lifestyle 0
By Alexander Lobrano Oct. 15, 2020 2:13 pm ETHAIL TO THE CHEF The chef in the window of his apartment, above the restaurant. Photo: Alfredo Piola...
Read more

Selena Gomez’s Boyfriends Through The Years: See Pics Of Her With Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, & More

Celebrity 0
Ryan Shea Amid the pandemic, Selena Gomez — who’s now living her best single life — joked that ‘every one’ of her exes think she’s...
Read more

EC-Council to Launch Worlds first Autonomous, Big Data Cyber Engine for Skill Measurement at Hacker Halted 2020

Tech 0
EC-Council has proud to launch a platform that is a system of systems, designed to take care of the most complex tasks of creating...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: