PS5 UI REVEALED: Sony drops surprise State of Play outlining PS5 OS

Not only that, but the PS5 UI reveal video showed that with the Control Centre players will be able to jump back into the exact moment they left a game the moment they log back in. This is surely one of the benefits of the PS5’s super fast SSD.

Elsewhere the PS5 UI adds a new feature called Activities which brings you “closer to the key elements of gameplay”.

Explaining how this works Sony said: “Activities are displayed via on-screen cards in the Control Centre, which enables you to discover new gameplay opportunities, go back to things you missed, jump directly into levels or challenges you want to play, and much more. Some Activity cards can be put in picture-in-picture mode, so you can view them without having to leave the game.”

The PS5 UI reveal video gave examples of how these Activity cards work, with players being informed of key objectives they might have missed in a level and how long it will take to complete this.

Like this: Like Loading...