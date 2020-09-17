PS5 UK price, GAME pre-order news and a longer November 2020 UK release date

UPDATE: On top of today’s PS5 UK price and release date reveal, a leading retailer has confirmed its PlayStation 5 Pre-Order plans for September 2020.

According to UK retailer GAME, they will be providing PS5 Pre-Order options today, September 17, for PlayStation fans willing to visit the website and stores.

“Mark your calendars for November 19th. Pre-order Online Today or In-Store from 8AM Tomorrow to secure your #PlayStation5 for launch,” the message from GAME reads.

News regarding the PS5 price and release date in the UK can be found below.

ORIGINAL: Sony has confirmed today that gamers will be able to buy a PS5 All Digital console in the UK for 359.99 when it launches later this year.

The news was shared today by the tech giant after revealing a wave of new next-gen gaming projects, including a new Final Fantasy game that will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5, bar the PC platform.

As confirmed during the Sony showcase, the PS5 price in the UK will be as low as £359.99 if you’re happy to purchase one without a disc drive.

Those who want everything available will have to pay closer to £449.99 when the release date arrives.