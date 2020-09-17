Home Gaming PS5 UK price, GAME pre-order news and a longer November 2020 UK...
PS5 UK price, GAME pre-order news and a longer November 2020 UK release date

UPDATE: On top of today’s PS5 UK price and release date reveal, a leading retailer has confirmed its PlayStation 5 Pre-Order plans for September 2020.

According to UK retailer GAME, they will be providing PS5 Pre-Order options today, September 17, for PlayStation fans willing to visit the website and stores.

“Mark your calendars for November 19th. Pre-order Online Today or In-Store from 8AM Tomorrow to secure your #PlayStation5 for launch,” the message from GAME reads.

News regarding the PS5 price and release date in the UK can be found below.

ORIGINAL: Sony has confirmed today that gamers will be able to buy a PS5 All Digital console in the UK for 359.99 when it launches later this year.

The news was shared today by the tech giant after revealing a wave of new next-gen gaming projects, including a new Final Fantasy game that will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5, bar the PC platform.

As confirmed during the Sony showcase, the PS5 price in the UK will be as low as £359.99 if you’re happy to purchase one without a disc drive.

Those who want everything available will have to pay closer to £449.99 when the release date arrives.

Sony also confirmed the release date for its new console, which will be hitting shelves on November 12, 2020 for many parts of the world, including the United States, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

However, for gamers in the UK, the PlayStation 5 release date has been set for later, not arriving until November 19, 2020.

A message from Sony adds: “As we have just announced in our PS5 Showcase, we’re only a couple of months away from launching the next generation of play.

“Starting on November 12, PS5 will be available in seven key markets: the U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

“The global rollout will continue on November 19 with launches throughout the rest of the world*, including Europe, Middle East, South America, Asia and South Africa.

