PS5 will have one big difference to PS4: MAJOR change for PlayStation fans

PS5 is making a big change to the controller from the PS4 days

PS5 release date is just over a month away, and those picking up a next-gen PlayStation for launch day need to be aware of one major change from the PS4 days. Today the first ever hands-on videos of the PS5 were shared, as Sony teamed up with a number of popular Japanese YouTubers to showcase their PS4 follow-up. Videos from a dozen YouTubers were shared as part of the Try! PlayStation 5 promo for YouTube Gaming Week, with new gameplay footage of PS5 titles Godfall, Astro’s Playroom, Balan Wonderworld and Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition shared.

But there’s one interesting tidbit of information that has emerged from the PS5 hands-on.

Millions of gamers are going to have to try and forget years of muscle memory as the PS5 will bring about a big button change.

For gamers in the West, it won’t be an issue – but for Japanese gamers it’s been described as a “megaton”.

And that’s because with the PS5 the confirm button for all regions will be circle instead of X.

Ever since the PlayStation first launched gamers in the UK, Europe and US have used X to confirm menu selections.

That isn’t the case in Japan though, with circle being the button of choice for any option, pause screen or menu confirms for over 25 years.