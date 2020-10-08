Home Entertainment PSN down: PS4 issues latest on PlayStation consoles
PSN down: PS4 issues latest on PlayStation consoles

Some gamers are having issues accessing PlayStation Network services via PS4 consoles tonight. And while we can usually cite an issue with servers that need to be solved, it appears that today’s problems are connected to new terms and conditions released by Sony.

The latest message from Sony only concerns server strain, warning gamers: “”You may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads because we’re working with ISPs to manage download traffic.

“We believe it’s important to do our part to address internet stability concerns as an unprecedented number of people are staying home and practicing social distancing. We appreciate the support and understanding from our community.”

From what has been shared tonight by gamers affected by the issues, you need to find the new agreement and accept before you can access the PSN again.

This means that you need to access your profile or use the PlayStation Store to find them.

This might mean restarting your console, or finding your PSN profile on another platform.

Problems have been shared online and while there isn’t a large number of report right now, they have been consistently shared over the past four hours.

One gamer explains: “I fixed it through my phone app, the license agreement popped out there.”

Another adds: “Easy fix, load the Store on PS4 home screen and it will ask you to accept new Terms and Conditions, do that and you’ll be allowed to login (automatically) to PSN to play multiplayer.”

