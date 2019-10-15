PUBG Mobile UPDATE: Server Status down as Tencent reveal 0.15.0 patch release

Tencent has taken PUBG Mobile servers down tonight as they prepare for the launch of patch 0.15.0

This new PUBG Mobile update is scheduled to launch on October 16, meaning that today’s maintenance will not end with the new content being released.

Instead, maintenance is being performed the day before, reducing the amount of server disruption later this week.

The Tencent support team has warned that tonight’s maintenance will last several hours and will include a large patch.

This means that gamers will need to have enough free space on their device to accommodate PUBG Mobile update 0.15.0.

The download will be large, needing just under 2GB on both Android and iOS platforms.

A message from Tencent explains: “PUBG MOBILE will be taken offline from 00:00:00 to 07:00:00 (UTC) on 15 OCT 2019 for maintenance.

“Please make sure your device has enough storage space for this update: 1.76 GB for Android and 1.98 GB for iOS. The new version will be available starting 16 OCT 2019.”