Home Health Pumpkin picking warning: Study finds certain pumpkins could cause hair loss
Health

Pumpkin picking warning: Study finds certain pumpkins could cause hair loss

0

French dermatologist Philippe Assouly described two unusual cases where women were poisoned by bitter-tasting pumpkins and experienced “toxic association of alopecia (hair loss) with a common plant”.

In the first case, a woman in France suffered nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea, all symptoms of food poisoning, which started soon after she ate bitter-tasting pumpkin soup.

Her symptoms lasted about a day.

A week later, she started losing hair from her scalp and pubis.

READ MORE: Alan Titchmarsh health: Love Your Garden star’s health battle after 60 years of gardening

Assouly wrote in the Journal of the American Medical Association Dermatology: “The meal had been shared with her family, who had eaten less of the soup than she had, and they experienced symptoms of food poisoning but no hair loss.”

In the second case, a woman experienced food poisoning with severe vomiting after a meal that included squash.

Others eating the meal had skipped the squash because it tasted bitter.

Assouly said: “About three weeks later, the patient experienced substantial hair loss on her head as well as severe alopecia on the armpits and pubic region.”

- Advertisement -

DON’T MISS

Squashes, gourds and pumpkins are cucurbits and can contain cucurbitacin – a toxic compound that gives off a bitter taste.

The bitterness is bred out of domesticated cucurbits.

But insects moving from one field to another may cross-pollinate a cultivated plant with a wild or ornamental one.

“Bitterness in a squash should serve as a warning,” told Agency France-Presse.

Test-tube and animal studies have shown these antioxidants protect skin against sun damage and lower the risk of cancer, eye disease and other conditions. 

Pumpkins’ vitamins may also boost immunity.

They’re high in beta-carotene, as mentioned before, which the body turns into vitamin A.

Studies show vitamin A can strengthen the immune system and help fight infections. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMeghan Markle and Prince Harry Rave About Son Archie's First Steps During Chat with Malala Yousafzai
Next articleGino D'Acampo: Family Fortunes contestant snaps 'it's your accent' in awkward moment

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Alan Titchmarsh health: Love Your Garden star's health battle after 60 years of gardening

0
Spending decades leant over, tending to shrubbery and flowers, has left Alan Titchmarsh with a bad back. Do you have one too? Here's what...
Read more
Health

How to live longer: The key to satisfying relationships that can boost longevity

0
Countless studies have shown that having satisfying relationships influence a person's happiness, health and life. If you'd like to boost your longevity, discover the...
Read more
Health

Stephen Pollard health: British author struggles to get flu jab – and he has cancer

0
The coronavirus pandemic worsens in the United Kingdom, with winter set to be a troublesome time. Those in the high-risk category, such as Stephen...
Read more
Health

Stomach bloating: A bodily imbalance could be contributing to a bloated belly

0
Harvard Health Medical School commented on how to achieve the correct sodium to potassium balance. "The best way to get more potassium and less sodium...
Read more
Health

How to live longer: The Okinawa diet could boost your lifespan – what foods to eat

0
Occasionally they eat small amounts of noodles, rice, pork and fish. But the following groups of foods are restricted: Animal products - eggs and dairy, including...
Read more
Health

Concerned you could have breast cancer? The test that could save your life

0
At 21, Jess said her final goodbyes to Mum Joanna. Nobody in their immediate family had breast cancer, so the devastating disease seemingly came...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Britain's Got Talent release voting figures that show landslide win for Jon Courtenay

Tv & Radio 0
The 13th series of Britain's Got Talent came to a close on Saturday night, with Ant and Dec's golden buzzer act Jon Courtenay being...
Read more

Walmart's Best Prime Day 2020 Deals That Are Better Than Amazon

Fashion 0
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.Andrei Stanescu via Getty Images What deals...
Read more

Gino D'Acampo: Family Fortunes contestant snaps 'it's your accent' in awkward moment

Celebrity 0
A family member of the contest fired at Gino: “It is YOUR accent?” Gino looking stunned by the response, proceeded to ask the other family...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: