Pumpkin picking warning: Study finds certain pumpkins could cause hair loss

French dermatologist Philippe Assouly described two unusual cases where women were poisoned by bitter-tasting pumpkins and experienced “toxic association of alopecia (hair loss) with a common plant”.

In the first case, a woman in France suffered nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea, all symptoms of food poisoning, which started soon after she ate bitter-tasting pumpkin soup.

Her symptoms lasted about a day.

A week later, she started losing hair from her scalp and pubis.

