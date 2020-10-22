Home Gaming Puyo Puyo Tetris 2: The Ultimate Puzzle Match is Coming to Xbox...
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2: The Ultimate Puzzle Match is Coming to Xbox Series X|S on December 8

Zachary Reese, PR Specialist, Sega America

Puzzle game fans, get ready to spin, drop, and strategize your way to victory in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, coming to Xbox Series X|S on December 8. Whether you’re already a Puyo Puyo pro, a Tetris master, or brand new to either series, this ultimate match of puzzle legends delivers unique spins through a ton of different gameplay modes that support single- and multiplayer, local and online play! We are also excited to reveal that digital pre-orders for this poppin’ puzzler are available from today and will snag you a special limited-time Launch Edition!

See the game in action by checking out the new “Turn the Tables” trailer below:

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is a sequel to the fan-favorite crossover puzzle game that combined Japan’s iconic puzzler with the world-famous Tetris to create something new for both series. As mutual falling-puzzle games, Puyo Puyo’s match-four-Puyo-popping and Tetris’ line-completing-and-clearing found a perfect complement in each other. Puyo Puyo challenges you to think several moves ahead and arrange your Puyos so that at the right moment, you can set off a thrilling chain that will send a devastating amount of Garbage Puyos to your opponent’s board. Tetris rewards a different skillset, one of quick-thinking and precise — often creative — placement that can deliver more rapid blows that disrupt your opponent’s plans by burying their board in Garbage Blocks. This sequel refreshes the formula with the addition of Skill Battle mode, new online play features, a new story adventure, and more.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

New Skill Battle Mode

Skill Battle mode brings an RPG-inspired twist to the classic puzzle battle. Build a team of 3 from the roster of 28 characters to make a Puyo Puyo or Tetris team, each sporting skills like changing Puyo colors, decreasing your opponent’s attack, altering the shape of falling Tetriminos, and much more. Each character starts out with a single skill and learns more powerful skills as you level them up. Selecting characters with complementary skills is a key strategy for winning a Skill Battle match. The competition continues for as long as each team has HP, but if your HP hits 0, it’s game over!

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Fresh Story Adventure

The worlds of Puyo Puyo and Tetris collide once again in a brand-new adventure featuring new and returning characters. Players will navigate an overworld map offering optional branches, all while engaging in special mission conditions that will test their puzzle abilities across Puyo Puyo Tetris 2’s various game modes, including Skill Battle.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Take the Battle Online

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 promises to offer a rich online experience for casual and competitive players! Puzzle Leagues specializing in Puyo Puyo, Tetris, Puyo Puyo versus Tetris, and Skill Battles let you test your mettle against the best in the world. There’s also Free Play when you want to engage in more casual competition without the pressure of rankings. This option supports all rulesets, letting you invite your friends to play together with customizable match settings.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Pre-order the Limited-Time Launch Edition

By pre-ordering the Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Launch Edition, players will also receive the Skill Battle Booster Pack. This set of eight rare Item Cards includes three special cards featuring items from the Sonic the Hedgehog series! Pretty cool, huh?

Be sure to follow the official Puyo Puyo account on Twitter, Facebook, and/or Instagram for all the latest on Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 ahead of its December 8 release!

Puyo Puyo™ Tetris® 2 Launch Edition

Pre-order the Launch Edition to guarantee exclusive bonus add-on content, the Skill Battle Booster Pack that includes special edition Sonic the Hedgehog item cards. Only available for a limited time. Two Puzzle Legends Reunite for the Ultimate Crossover Japan’s beloved puzzle game series Puyo Puyo and the world-renowned Tetris® game franchise have teamed up again to deliver even more Puyo-popping and Tetrimino-clearing fun in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2. Playing is easy: match 4 or more same-colored Puyos or complete a line of blocks to clear them from your board and dump Garbage into your opponent’s game. But keep an eye on what’s coming your way too. Play traditional Puyo Puyo and Tetris…or mix them together to level up your game. Offline or online, you’ll have loads of modes that let you play the way you want from single-player Adventure to couch-competition Versus to ranked Online matches, and more.
