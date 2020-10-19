Quarantine measures could be cut in half by December in fresh hope for holidays

By

“The next step is to develop how this approach can be implemented.”

He told the Airlines 2050 conference: “My ministerial colleagues and I have agreed a regime, based on a single test provided by the private sector and at the cost to the passenger, after a period of self-isolation and doing those things could achieve our objectives.

In his talks, Mr Shapps revealed plans for “a single test for international arrivals, a week after arrival”.

However, he did say it would depend on how easily the tests could be supplied.

He said: “Public Health England will set a quality for the test itself, and then it will be down to the private sector to provide a test up to that quality.”

Mr Shapps said he is hopeful the new plans will happen “quickly” but that it will depend on the tests.

He added that he doesn’t want to make false promises.