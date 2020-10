During the video chat, he was asked how tough it was taking the place of the iconic Killer Queen singer.

Lambert replied: “Yeah I think in the beginning I was definitely terrified.

“I know the Queen fans are diehard, and that it was hallowed ground that I was walking on… so I accepted the challenge, but I did it cautiously.”

Thankfully, Lambert added, he received a huge amount of support from his bandmates, Brian and Roger.

