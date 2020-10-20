Queen and Adam Lambert 2021 tour ‘very UNCLEAR’ says Brian May ‘There will be compromises’

By

After a sensational tour of Asia and Oceania at the start of the year, Queen and Adam Lambert were set for a summer of UK and European concerts. But with the global pandemic, those dates have now been postponed to 2021. And even though the tour is over half a year away, Brian May still feels its future is “very unclear”.

Speaking exclusively with Express.co.uk, Brian May said: “It’s very unclear. “First of all I have to get fit and I’m doing well, but I need to do better. “Probably another six months of rehab to get right back up to full strength.” The 73-year-old had some serious health issues this year, including having suffered a heart attack, but is now on the mend. READ MORE: John Deacon: Brian May ‘I ALWAYS runs things by’ retired Queen bassist

Queen and Adam Lambert are set to tour the UK and Europe next summer

On Queen and Adam Lambert’s 2021 tour, May said: “And then what is going on out there next May? I don’t think anybody knows for sure.” The rock legend said the band hope they can fulfil all the commitments that have been carried over to next year. He commented: “It’s incredible to me that half a million people are hanging on to their tickets hoping that this will happen, same as we are. “So I’m hoping we can do all those European dates, come back and do our 10 nights at the O2; it’s all be packed out and everything will be fabulous.”

May added: “I think we all think there will be compromises to be made and we’ll have to figure out how that works out. “I really don’t know. If they tell us we can’t fill those arenas, I personally don’t know what will happen. So we’ll have to see.” In the meantime, Queen and Adam Lambert have debuted their first live album in Live Around The World. The record, released at the beginning of the month, is Queen’s first No 1 album in 25 years. DON’T MISS

