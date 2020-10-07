Queen and Adam Lambert heading for first No 1 album in 25 YEARS – Roger Taylor ‘THRILLED’

Queen and Adam Lambert are up against an Oasis vinyl reissue of (What’s The Story?) Morning Glory.

While, Eddie Van Halen’s death yesterday has seen The Very Best of Van Halen overtake Live Around The World’s top spot on the iTunes chart.

Plus 1978’s Van Halen and the 1984 album are in the Top 10 too, alongside The Best of Johnny Nash, following the I Can See Clearly Now singer’s death.

Appearing on This Morning today, Brian May said he was “feeling gutted” at the news of Eddie’s death at 65.

