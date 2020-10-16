Queen backlash: Carol McGiffin fiercely defends Monarch in face mask debate 'Just stop it'

“It’s not going against the rules if they were all tested,” Stacey added, before saying the Queen’s age should be in factor taken into consideration.

“For my own grandmother, wearing a mask is a real struggle,” she continued, with Linda Robson, 62, admitting she “felt sorry” for Her Majesty over the backlash.

However, although she respected her decision, the presenter said she wanted the Monarch to wear a face mask for “her own health and safety.”

Taking to Twitter, those watching the debate at home also offered their take on the matter, with 62 percent of viewers thinking the Queen should have worn a face mask.

