Queen: Brian Could blasts Boris Johnson’s ‘APPALLING’ behaviour as he takes intention at Brexit

Queen guitarist Brian May aired his political grievances on Instagram final evening, telling his 2 million followers he was “disgusted” with the ITV debate which aired earlier this week. Regardless of hitting out at Boris Johnson , the rocker revealed he couldn’t deliver himself to vote for Jeremy Corbyn both.

“Was anyone else disgusted with the ITV ‘debate’ between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn?” the Queen star requested.

“Each time Boris refused to close up and stored repeating the identical dumb phrases he’s been primed to parrot by his PR division, I discovered myself shouting on the automotive radio!

“Appalling behaviour. Insulting to our intelligence,” he added. “However probably the most ridiculous factor of all to me was the truth that ITV had ignored the truth that roughly half of the nation don’t need to go away Europe, and these two blokes had been successfully each on the identical aspect of the argument!

“There isn’t any getting away from the truth that this election is essentially about Brexit, and ITV introduced us with a farcical debate which didn’t even handle the difficulty of whether or not we must be slicing these worldwide ties or not.”

