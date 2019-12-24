Queen Elizabeth II: Royal wears brooch with huge significance for Christmas Speech 2019

Queen’s speech: Elizabeth II wears brooch with huge significance for Queen’s Christmas Speech 2019
Queen Elizabeth II sits in her stately rooms, awaiting to give her speech, new images show. Released ahead of the Queen’s speech on Christmas Day, the Monarch looks stately and dignified.
She has recorded her annual Christmas broadcast in Windsor Castle, Berkshire, in this year, opting for a blue gown.
She is also wearing the sapphire and diamond Prince Albert brooch, a present from Albert to Queen Victoria on the eve of their wedding in 1840.
The Queen is well aware of the eyes of the world, spending the majority of her life in the spotlight.
As such, she is likely to have thought long and hard about the contents of her speech.
Queen’s speech: She is wearing the sapphire and diamond Prince Albert brooch
Queen’s speech: This stunning piece of jewellery appears to be one of the Queen’s favourites
She may also have thought about her clothing choice closely too.
Did she choose blue to reflect the recent Tory win?
What is the sapphire and diamond Prince Albert brooch?
This stunning piece of jewellery appears to be one of the Queen’s favourites, and she often wears it with blue toned outfits.
The piece is also a part of one of the Royal Family’s greatest love stories, that between Prince Albert and Queen Victoria.
It was love at first sight between Albert and Victoria, and the Monarch was notoriously devoted to her husband.
The day before their 1840 wedding the German prince gift his bride-to-be this piece.
It features a huge central sapphire with diamonds set around it.
She said of it in her diary it was a “splendid brooch, a large sapphire set round with diamonds, which is really quite beautiful.”
Victoria wore the piece on her wedding day with another set of sapphire jewellery.
Queen’s Christmas speech 2019 – when is it on and on what channel?
This year’s Christmas speech will be watched by millions – as it is every year.
It is on a number of channels, including BBC One, on Christmas Day.
The Queen’s Christmas Message will be broadcast on December 25, 2019, at 3pm on BBC1, ITV, Sky 1 and Sky News.
It will also be on BBC Radio 4, the Royals’ YouTube channel, on iPlayer and it can be downloaded as a podcast. The speech lasts around 10 minutes.