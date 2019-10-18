Queen Letizia shows off very toned arms in fluffy corset-style top as she attends concert

Queen Letizia, 47, looked sensational in the outfit, which made the most of her slim frame. The mum-of-two chose a dusky pink strapless top, £587, from The 2nd Skin Co. which was modified for her with feathers. Shoppers can buy it online, but the available option has ruffles instead. The trousers she chose are also from The 2nd Skin Co. and cost £475.

A long ribbon belt with a diamante buckle added further drama to the look. Letizia kept everything else simple, opting for a simple black satin clutch from Magrit and black leather court shoes, also from the brand. A pair of black sparkling drop earrings from De Grisogono and a simple gold ring completed the look. Amping things up with her makeup, Letizia chose shimmering copper eyeshadow and extra long lashes. A sweep of peachy bronzer and a brick red lipgloss topped things off.

The royal has not spoken out about how she stays in such great shape, but it is thought she follows the Perricone diet to help her maintain her slender figure. Letizia rarely wears arm-baring items, instead opting for longer sleeved clothes. At a military parade earlier this week, the Queen wore a blush pink dress which had sheer sleeves and butterfly embroidery, from designer Felipe Varela. She teamed this with a pair of Steve Madden blush pink muled courts and a hot pink clutch from Magrit. Keeping to the pink theme, Letizia wore a striking pair of pink and silver earrings.

Queen Letizia of Spain: Five facts about the Spanish royal Career Letizia was already famous in her native Spain thanks to a career as a TV presenter and journalist. She even won an award for best Spanish journalist under 30 in 2002, just before she met King Felipe. Wedding Felipe and Letizia Ortiz, as she was called then, wed in 2004. She wore a long-sleeved wedding dress with a 15 foot train by Manuel Pertegaz. As is custom with royal weddings, Letizia wore a tiara. Her diamond and platinum Prussian tiara is a German imperial heirloom created in 1913 by Koch for Princess Victoria Louise of Prussia’s wedding to Prince Ernst August. Family Letizia is the eldest of three daughters, with her middle sister tragically taking her own life in 2007. Now, Letizia has two daughters, Leonor, Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofia of Spain. She is a hands on mum, taking the children to school and enjoying countless family holidays with them. Divorce Letizia has been married before, wedding Alfonso Guerrero, a teacher, in 1998. However she did not require an annulment before her roman-catholic marriage to then Prince Felipe in 2004 as her marriage to Guerrero was a civil ceremony. Plastic surgery In 2008, Letizia underwent surgery on her nose to correct a respiratory problem, the Spanish palace confirmed at the time.

