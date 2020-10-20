Quick Guide To 2020 World Series

By

Anthony Riccobono

The 2020 baseball season is set to conclude when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays meet in the World Series. Following the shortest regular season in modern MLB history, the two teams are looking to complete arguably the most unique championship run the league has ever seen.

Los Angeles and Tampa Bay will face off in Game 1 of the Fall Classic on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Every game will take place at the neutral field with a maximum of 11,500 fans allowed to attend each contest.

The best-of-seven series could end as early as Saturday night. The latest it’s scheduled to possibly conclude is Wednesday, Oct. 28. There are two off-days slated for the World Series.

The Dodgers are the betting favorites, after posting a league-best 43-17 record during the 60-game regular season. Los Angeles swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the wild-card round and the San Diego Padres in the NLDS. The Dodgers overcame a 3-1 series deficit in the NLCS to outlast the Atlanta Braves and win the National League pennant.

The Rays are 9-5 in the playoffs after leading the American League with a 40-20 regular-season record. Tampa Bay swept the Toronto Blue Jays in the wild-card round and needed the maximum five games to get past the New York Yankees in the ALDS. The Rays beat the Houston Astros in seven games in the ALCS, nearly blowing a 3-0 series lead.

Tampa Bay is back in the World Series for just the second time in franchise history. The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Rays in five games in the 2008 Fall Classic.

This marks Los Angeles’ third trip to the World Series in four years. The Dodgers have won eight consecutive NL West titles, but LA hasn’t won a World Series title since 1988.

- Advertisement -

Here’s a look at the complete World Series schedule.

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 20, 8:09 p.m. EDT, Fox

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8:08 p.m. EDT, Fox

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 23, 8:08 p.m. EDT, Fox

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 24, 8:08 p.m. EDT, Fox

Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 25, 8:08 p.m. EDT, Fox (if necessary)

Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 8:08 p.m. EDT, Fox (if necessary)

Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 28, 8:09 p.m. EDT, Fox (if necessary)

Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Like this: Like Loading...