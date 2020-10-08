Home US Race takes a back burner at vice presidential debate
US

Race takes a back burner at vice presidential debate

0

Maya King

The precedent: Both Pence and Trump have denied the existence of systemic racism and been vocal allies of law enforcement in the wake of nationwide protests against police violence. When given the opportunity to disavow white supremacist groups during the presidential debate, Trump declined, instead telling them to “stand back” and “stand by.”

When Page asked Pence about President Trump’s refusal to disavow white supremacist groups, he said said that Trump had already “done so repeatedly,” echoing White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s talking points from the previous week.

“This is a president who respects and cherishes all of the American people,” Pence added.

The vice president has been careful to play the conciliator, more moderate in tone than his often bellicose boss. But he’s also careful not to contradict Trump’s law-and-order messaging on protests against racism. He once recommended Americans “set aside” addressing issues of systemic racism in policing.

Instead, he’s touted economic equality as the solution to racial inequities. Meanwhile, Trump denounced white supremacists last week only after being repeatedly asked and pressed on the matter. Trump’s failure to condemn white supremacy, use of dog whistles and attempts to stoke fear of minorities are features of his campaign tactics and presidency.

Both Trump and Pence paint Joe Biden’s pro-reform views as far-left extremism. During a speech in Gettysburg on Tuesday, the former vice president defended his stance on reforming the criminal justice system.

“I do not believe we have to choose between law and order and racial justice in America. We can have both,” Biden said.

“I think about what it takes for a Black person to love America — that is a deep love for this country that has for far too long never been recognized,” Biden added, addressing the pain many Black Americans vocalized as the country confronts a racial reckoning.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBig Brother All-Stars' Tyler Crispen Reveals His Touching Reason For Joining The Franchise
Next articleConor McGregor unveils fresh new look amid Manny Pacquiao training in Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

US

VP Debate: More dodgeball than hardball

0
Tanya Snyder and Katy O'Donnell “Our death rate is two and a half times that of Canada," Page asked Pence. "You head the administration's coronavirus...
Read more
US

VP debate: Voters pleased with candidates' civility

0
Image copyright BBC NewsVice-President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris were under the microscope in Wednesday's vice-presidential debate. President Donald Trump is currently ill...
Read more
US

That Debate Was a Bucket of Warm You-Know-What

0
John F. Harris Yes, the vice presidency has a constitutional status, but in essence the debate was not really any different than a cable segment...
Read more
US

VP debate 2020: Pence and Harris clash on coronavirus pandemic

0
Media playback is unsupported on your deviceMedia captionDodging questions and interruptions: While the VP debate was more civil, there were still moments of tensionThe...
Read more
US

The VP debate offers the nation a glimpse of a post-Trump future

0
Ryan Lizza That was before Trump came along and turned the first debate into a spectacle, as he did on Sept. 29 by interrupting Joe...
Read more
US

How to decode Trump’s U-turn tweets on Covid stimulus

0
POLITICO Staff Tuesday 2:48 p.m.…request, and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Conor McGregor unveils fresh new look amid Manny Pacquiao training in Italy

Sports 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Ollie Salt) Conor McGregor has been stepping up his preparations for a winter bout with Manny Pacquiao while on holiday in Italy. The UFC superstar,...
Read more

Race takes a back burner at vice presidential debate

US 0
Maya King The precedent: Both Pence and Trump have denied the existence of systemic racism and been vocal allies of law enforcement in the wake...
Read more

Big Brother All-Stars' Tyler Crispen Reveals His Touching Reason For Joining The Franchise

Tv & Radio 0
Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother All-Stars episode that aired on Wednesday, October 7. Read at your own risk! Big Brother All-Stars...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: