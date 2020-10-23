By

Making it work! Rachel Lindsay and her husband Bryan Abasolo’s bicoastal relationship might not be traditional, but they’re OK with that.

The former Bachelorette, 35, is working on her career in Los Angeles, while Abasolo, 40, is focused on his Miami-based chiropractor business.

“I didn’t move to L.A. because I just love the city,” Lindsay told her husband on the Wednesday, October 21, episode of his “Dr. Abs Healthcast” podcast. “You’re focusing on your practice and building it to a place you want it to be, and I am here in L.A. working for Extra and doing other things, and we’re doing this to eventually bring ourselves together.”

The “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast cohost explained that the pair “have a timeline for ourselves” and that despite the distance “we know where we’re going, we know where we’re headed, and we know what we’re trying to build as Abasolos.”

Lindsay revealed that their current plan might seem contradictory to what she preached during her time on The Bachelorette, but it’s what they want at the moment.

“I can see from the outside looking in how it’s like ‘Wow, when Rachel was on the show she talked about not wanting to put her career over her husband.’ But the thing is, I’m not putting my career over my husband. I’m putting my family first,” she said. “Part of that is putting us in a position to succeed and put our family in the best position.”

Abasolo, who met Lindsay while competing for her heart on season 13 of the reality series in 2017, agreed with his wife.

“For me, I want you to go do your thing in L.A., I want you to be as successful as possible,” he said. “You’re killing it right now, and I love it.”

The Ghosted: Love Gone Missing cohost opened up to Us Weekly in August about how the pair prepared to live apart after spending so much time together during the coronavirus quarantine earlier in the year.

“We’ve been spending every day together. I think we’ve been separated, like, for three days, so every day together for the last five months,” she exclusively told Us at the time. “We’ve never had that in our relationship so for us, selfishly, it was beautiful.”

After a year of marriage, Lindsay revealed that she wasn’t too worried about living on opposite sides of the U.S. as the two worked to further their careers apart.

“He always tells people the main thing that he’s attracted to … is my ambition. So we have an understanding, we talk it out,” she told Us. “It’s not always easy, but he’s supportive of what I’m doing and I’m supportive of what he’s doing.”

Lindsay and Abasolo tied the knot in August 2019. Following their honeymoon, the Texas native was traveling back and forth from Florida for work.

Now, the two are living cross-country, which Lindsay described as their biggest “test” yet, but after reality TV she knows they “can do anything.”

