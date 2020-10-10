Rafael Nadal denies Roger Federer pressure ahead of Novak Djokovic French Open final

Despite Djokovic’s semi-final going to five sets, the Serb’s match only lasted 45 minutes longer than Nadal, and he declared he would be up for the challenge of handing his rival a first French Open final loss.

“I’m not feeling exhausted physically so much after the match,” he said.

“It was a great battle. But I feel fine.

“I’m really looking forward to a great battle with Rafa.”

This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about. This article was written completely independently, see more details here

Like this: Like Loading...