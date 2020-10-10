Home Sports Rafael Nadal denies Roger Federer pressure ahead of Novak Djokovic French Open...
Sports

Rafael Nadal denies Roger Federer pressure ahead of Novak Djokovic French Open final

0

Despite Djokovic’s semi-final going to five sets, the Serb’s match only lasted 45 minutes longer than Nadal, and he declared he would be up for the challenge of handing his rival a first French Open final loss.

“I’m not feeling exhausted physically so much after the match,” he said.

“It was a great battle. But I feel fine.

“I’m really looking forward to a great battle with Rafa.”

This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about. This article was written completely independently, see more details here

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHer New Personal Trainers: Two Kids on Bikes
Next articleInside Harry and Meghan's Friendship With Katharine McPhee and David Foster

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Aaron Judge solo homer puts Yankees up 1-0 on Rays in ALDS Game 5

0
Video Details Oct 9, 2020 at 11:00p ET | MLB | Duration: 0:33Aaron Judge opened up the scoring for Game 5 of the American League...
Read more
Sports

College football schedule today: Full TV coverage for Week 6 Power 5, top 25 games

0
Zac Al-Khateeb Week 6 of the college football season presents several "prove it" games for teams looking to climb higher into the College Football Playoff...
Read more
Sports

England boss Gareth Southgate fears Euro 2020 cancelation because of coronavirus

0
Gareth Southgate fears that the Euro 2020 finals may never happen because of the continuing threat of coronavirus.The finals were postponed by 12 months...
Read more
Sports

Rays starter Tyler Glasnow on besting the Yankees in Game 5 to advance to ALCS

0
Tyler Glasnow after the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 win over the Yankees talks about Mike Brosseau's homer, his pitching performance, the bullpen, facing...
Read more
Sports

Heat's Jimmy Butler on dominating performance vs. Lakers: 'I left it all out there'

0
Sporting News Jimmy Butler is optimistic the Heat can complete a comeback against the Lakers after staying alive in the NBA Finals.Butler produced a mammoth performance...
Read more
Sports

Kevin Cash talks Mike Brosseau’s go-ahead home run after Rays 2-1 Game 5 win over Yankees

0
"Hands down the greatest moment I've been a part of in baseball." Kevin Cash on Mike Brosseau's go-ahead home run.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

BGT backlash: Comedian Nabil sparks furious Ofcom debate as viewers left divided by act

Tv & Radio 0
Nabil's jokes took aim at a number of different issues, including race, veganism and Islamaphobia. After five minutes of jokes, Nabil took a more serious...
Read more

Heidi Klum's 2020 Halloween party is canceled due to the pandemic, so ignore sites selling fake tickets

Celebrity 0
Heidi Klum is not having a Halloween party this year, but scammers want you to think she is. The America’s Got Talent judge, who established...
Read more

Matt Baker announces 'tough' news as Eamonn Holmes supports him: 'Miss your presence'

Celebrity 0
Matt Baker said "RIP big man" in a heartbreaking Instagram post today. The One Show star was immediately inundated with messages, following his tragic...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: