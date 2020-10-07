Rafael Nadal explains 'lucky' element from Jannik Sinner French Open win

Rafael Nadal believes there were lucky elements to his victory over Jannik Sinner. The Spaniard made the semi-finals of the French Open with a 7-6, 6-4, 6-1 triumph over his Italian opponent. And he’s now daring to dream of glory at Ronald Garros once again.

Nadal has won a stunning 12 French Opens in 14 years, establishing himself as the best clay-court player ever in the process.

And, on Monday, he reached the semi-finals of the tournament with a straight sets win over Sinner.

Should Nadal win the French Open this year he’ll match Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slams, with the Swiss star choosing to skip the competition.

Yet the 34-year-old feels he was fortunate to overcome Sinner given he was broken in the second set, saying after the match: “Sinner is a very, very young talent with a lot of power, great shots.

“For two sets it was tough, especially in the second set I was lucky to be back.

“The conditions were a little bit difficult, he was hitting every ball very hard and with this cold, my speed is not there. It was hard for me to put him out of position.