Rain in Mortal Kombat 11 looks pourfect

NetherRealm has shown off gameplay for upcoming DLC character Rain in Mortal Kombat 11 – and he looks great.

The video shows off Rain’s watery moves, including how he’s able to turn into water to avoid being hit. He can also summon a storm cloud that shoots purple lightning. Nice.

Rain’s fatality is as gruesome as you’d expect (I didn’t know you could create blades out of water!), and it ends in eye-popping fashion. This one, like all fatalities on Mortal Kombat 11, is not for the faint of heart.

My favourite part of the reveal, though, is Rain’s victory pose, which is a reference to the ninja’s original pose from Mortal Kombat 3.

Here’s the official blurb:

“As the son of the god Argus, Edenia’s divine Protector, Rain wields a magical power allowing him to harness water and lightning, open dimensional rifts to a previously unknown water realm and even liquefy himself to avoid attacks. He is also equipped with a deadly katar to slash and stab opponents as he fights for his place in Edenia’s pantheon.”

Rain is part of Mortal Kombat 11’s Kombat Pack 2, which also includes Mileena and Rambo. It’s out on 17th November alongside Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate.