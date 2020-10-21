Home Entertainment Rainbow Six Siege update: Patch notes confirm PS4 and Xbox launch news
Rainbow Six Siege update: Patch notes confirm PS4 and Xbox launch news

Ubisoft and Microsoft are adding Rainbow Six Siege to the Xbox Game Pass this week, but the latest update for the game will not be part of the package.

As confirmed by the development team today, a new R6 patch is available to download on PC only.

A number of Operator balance changes and tweaks are part of it, affecting the likes of Glaz, Frost and Ace.

But this latest build will not be available to download on consoles for a little while longer, and Xbox gamers will be the last to receive it.

A message from Ubisoft explains, confirming that Rainbow Six Siege will be updated next on PS4, and lastly on Xbox One.

“Y5S3.3 will release on PS4 later this week, we’ll confirm the date soon, and will release for Xbox is the week of October 26th,” Ubisoft confirms in a new announcement today.

“The update on PS4 and Xbox will also include the Y5S3.2 patch that was released on October 5th for PC.”

As mentioned above, a number of operator changes have been included in the latest Rainbow Six Siege update.

The development team have explained why characters like Ace are being dialed back, telling fans this week:

“Ace is currently a very strong and popular Operator as you can see in the Balancing Matrix above.

“Our investigation on his performance led us to witness that his hard-breaching gadgets are very effective and have less downsides than Thermite for a similar result.

“With this change we aim to reduce the presence of the Operator, maintain Thermite as a credible alternative and to invite Ace players to think twice when placing S.E.L.M.A. on a reinforced wall.”

Speaking about Glaz, Ubisoft confirmed they wanted to bring the Operator’s numbers up, adding:

“According to our Balancing Matrix, Glaz currently is one of the most underperforming Operator. We are aware that Glaz is an extremely situational Attacker who has to potential to be quite frustrating in certain configurations.

“At the moment, we are only trying to help Timur find a middle ground to boost the usefulness of his gadget to make him slightly easier to use and a bit closer to other Attackers in terms of performance.”

Full patch notes for today’s Rainbow Six Siege update can be found below:

ACE

Ace couldn’t handle all the thirst from his fans.

FROST

Shoot your shot(gun).

GLAZ

Lonely Russian sniper looking for some love.

MELUSI

  • MP5 primary will replace the T-5. Optics available on the MP5 will be the red dot, holographic, and reflex.

ORYX

  • T-5 primary will replace the MP5. Optics available on the T-5 will be the red dot, holographic, reflex, and scope 1.5x.

BALLISTIC SHIELDS

  • The guard break effect occurs when operators with a ballistic shield are hit by an explosion or take certain types of damage (from a scale of a minimum of 50 to trigger the guard break to 100 damage).

  • The severity of the guard break is proportional to the damage done to the shield. Electric damage and the minimum 50 damage threshold will trigger the minimum strength guard break animation.

  • Melee damage, concussion FX, sonic bursts, and explosions of 100 damage or higher will trigger the the maximum strength guard break animation.

    Operators positioned behind a Clash, Monty, Blitz, or Fuze are now also partially protected from explosion damage (this still applies even if they are from the opposing team). This protection also applies if the shield is on the operator’s back. Damage taken from the explosion is proportionally calculated based on the operator’s exposure to the blast.

  • Instead of folding Montagne’s Extendable shield, he now as a guard break animation.

  • Shield explosion protection is reduced to 66% (down from 80%).

TCSG12 + ACS12

  • Damage drop-off is now more progressive to reach minimal damage at 50m (instead of 20m).

  • Damage at max range increased to 68% (up from 48%).

  • Suppressor damage penalization normalized to -12.5% regardless of range.

