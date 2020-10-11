Home Sports Rally car co-driver Laura Salvo dies aged 21 in horror crash in...
Rally car co-driver Laura Salvo dies aged 21 in horror crash in Portugal

Rally car co-driver Laura Salvo has died aged 21 following a horror crash.

The Spaniard was taking part in the first stage of the Rally Vidreiro event in central Portugal on Saturday.

Her car, which was being driven by Miguel Socias, careered off the road road and is said to have collided with another vehicle.

Ambulance crews were on standby and rushed to the scene.

But before they could resuscitate her and move her into an air ambulance, she is said to have sadly passed away.

Salvo passed away following a tragic crash in Portugal

Salvo has been hailed as one of the most promising rally co-drivers around and had competed with Socias in the Suzuki Swift Cup last season.

She won the Rally del Bierzo to kick-start her 2020 season earlier this year.

Salvo’s sister is also a popular rally co-driver called Maria.

Peugeot Sport addressed the death on their social media, writing: “Peugeot Sport wishes to express their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of co-driver Laura Salvo, who died this morning following an accident at Rally Vidreio Centro in Portugal.”

Tributes were also paid by rally racing fans from all over the world.

One said: “The rally world have a new angel in heaven.”

Another added: “A day of mourning for all rally lovers after the tragic death of co-driver Laura Salvo this weekend in Portugal.”

