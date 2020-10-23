Home World Rapper granny 'Toothless Cindy' goes viral for hilarious performance on bus
World

Rapper granny 'Toothless Cindy' goes viral for hilarious performance on bus

0

By

staronline@reachplc.com (Sofie Jackson)

A hilarious video shows a rapper grandmother known as “Toothless Cindy” singing on a bus with a loudspeaker and a microphone before the footage went viral.

The clip lasts almost two minutes and in each verse she shows enormous creativity when it comes to rapping.

She raps about her current situation in search of opportunities, saying she is not a criminal.

The cheeky gran also makes crude digs at her husband for being ugly and farting, amongst other subjects.

Challenging stereotypes to become a female rapper, she also shows that age is not a limit – prompting many people to show in the comments that they see her as an inspiration.

The granny uses some very crude lyrics in her original rap songs

The granny is originally a Venezuelan refugee looking for a new life in the city of Bogota, capital of Colombia, located in the north of South America, where she was filmed performing on October 15.

Predictably, her antis were a huge hit when they were shared on social media.

- Advertisement -

User Andrea Nino said: “My country, full of surprises, and creativity.

“All my money for hearing more about the husband’s stories, and laughing with her.”

User Kjjandrea also added: “What a good vibe, it can be seen see is enjoying it, the funniest is when she laughs at the farts of her partner.”

Not much is known about the rapper granny, apart from reports that she is a Venezuelan citizen who came to the country in search of opportunities.

The economy in Venezuela is in the state of total economic collapse, with regular blackouts, food shortages and disease forcing an estimated 3 million citizens to leave since the crisis began, with many walking out on foot.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGoogle Maps: Street view catches car scaling side of a building in bizarre stunt
Next articleEpstein: Ghislaine Maxwell denies witnessing 'inappropriate' activities

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Girl 'raped for 2 years' gives birth – before she and baby test positive for HIV

0
Bystaronline@reachplc.com (Tom Towers) A 17-year-old girl who was allegedly raped for nearly two years gave birth to a baby girl – before both of them...
Read more
World

Hospital Bills For Uninsured COVID-19 Patients Are Covered, But No One Tells Them

0
ByBlake FarmerAngela Settles' husband Darius died of COVID-19, on July 4th. He was 30 years old, had no underlying conditions and was the youngest...
Read more
World

For-Profit Nursing Homes' Pleas For Government Money Brings Scrutiny

0
ByIna JaffeResearchers say 70% of nursing homes are for-profit, and low staffing is common. Jackyenjoyphotography/Getty Images hide captiontoggle caption Jackyenjoyphotography/Getty ImagesResearchers say 70% of nursing...
Read more
World

Donald Trump EXPLODES at muting mics ahead of presidential debate – ‘Very unfair!’

0
ByAt the debate each candidate will be given two-minute segments to speak about different issues, during which the microphone of their rival will be...
Read more
World

Supreme Court Blocks Curbside Voting In Alabama, An Option During Pandemic

0
ByNina TotenbergThe Supreme Court blocked a lower court order allowing voters in Alabama to cast their ballots curbside at polling places. J. Scott Applewhite/AP...
Read more
World

Oil Jobs Are Big Risk, Big Pay. Green Energy Offers Stability And Passion

0
ByCamila DomonoskeLeft: Luminalt employee Pam Quan installs solar panels on the roof of a home in San Francisco in 2018. Right: An oilfield worker...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Why This Campaign Feels Like It’s Stuck in a Time Loop

US 0
ByJoanna Weiss But this is 2020, and everything is different. All of the usual activity that makes up the longest and most expensive political race...
Read more

Airlines Have Rules About Face Masks—That's Not Always Enough

Lifestyle 0
ByBy Scott McCartney Close Scott McCartneyOct. 21, 2020 9:02 am ETCovid-19 infections are increasing nationwide, and airplanes are one place where social distancing is all but impossible....
Read more

Louise Redknapp speaks out on heartbreaking family news ‘We will miss you so much’

Celebrity 0
ByThe mother-of-two shared various pictures of herself with Corky alongside a tribute. She wrote: “I’m so heartbroken to have to share with you that we...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress