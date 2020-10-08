Home Sports Rays' Randy Arozarena putting clubhouse gaffe behind him with monster ALDS performance
Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena putting clubhouse gaffe behind him with monster ALDS performance

0

Dan Bernstein

Rays' Randy Arozarena putting clubhouse gaffe behind him with monster ALDS performance 1

Randy Arozarena, then a Cardinals rookie, made the mistake of sharing a private clubhouse video last October that likely caused him significant embarrassment within St. Louis ranks.

After defeating the Braves in NLDS, Arozarena posted manager Mike Schildt’s profane clubhouse rant to social media, not realizing it would get negative publicity.

“I don’t give a f— who we play,” said Shildt in the video ahead of the Cardinals’ NLCS loss to the Nationals. “We’re gonna f— them up. We’re gonna take it right to them the whole f—ing way. We’re gonna kick their f—ing a—.”

St. Louis traded Arozarena to the Rays in January, giving him a fresh chance to win over a clubhouse. He’s done more than that this week with his 2020 ALDS performance against the Yankees, also endearing himself to his fan base and casual postseason viewers around the country.

Arozarena hit his third home run of the series in Game 3 on Wednesday. He’s now has eight hits in three games against New York.

MORE: Mike Clevinger injury update

Arozarena played well enough in the regular season to suggest he can stick in Tampa Bay for a while. He launched seven homers in 23 contests, helping him post a 1.002 on-base plus slugging percentage.

The Rays became the AL’s top seed with a 40-20 record and dispatched the Blue Jays with ease in the wild card round.

- Advertisement -

They are now aiming to secure their second-ever ALCS bid. The first came in 2008, when the club reached the World Series.

- Advertisement -
Previous article‘It wasn’t wise’: Republicans urge Trump to restart Covid talks
Next articleMike Pence mocked as fly lands on his head in HILARIOUS debate moment – ‘He was bugged’

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

You Kids Don’t Know: Bob Gibson, The Life of a Legend

0
Video Details Oct 7, 2020 at 12:53p ET | MLB | Duration: 4:16St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson was one of the most intimidating men...
Read more
Sports

Lewis Hamilton: Red Bull chief lifts lid on chances of Mercedes man joining Max Verstappen

0
“I’ll tell you that is perfect, because… the best young driver of all of Formula 1 at the moment is Max Verstappen. There is...
Read more
Sports

Mookie Betts talks NLDS Game 1 win with the MLB on FOX crew

0
Video Details Oct 7, 2020 at 2:05a ET | MLB | Duration: 4:26Mookie Betts joined the MLB on FOX crew after the Los Angeles Dodgers...
Read more
Sports

What's next for Dwayne Haskins as Washington benches QB after 11 starts?

0
Sporting News Dwayne Haskins was supposed to be the local quarterback who'd revitalize the Washington Football Team as a franchise. At least temporarily, Haskins has...
Read more
Sports

Rafael Nadal fired Novak Djokovic warning by John McEnroe as duo eye French Open final tie

0
The challenging conditions of the French Open will favour Novak Djokovic if he takes on Rafael Nadal in the final of the Grand Slam...
Read more
Sports

Padres starter Mike Clevinger on injury and possible return

0
Padres starter Mike Clevinger on injury and possible return
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Stassi Schroeder Marries Beau Clark In Secret Ceremony After ‘Dream Wedding’ Is Postponed

Celebrity 0
Emily Selleck Stassie Schroeder is married! The pregnant ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star revealed she secretly wed Beau Clark in September, despite postponing their original Italian wedding...
Read more

Have you been bitten? The four areas of the body bed bugs tend to bite

Health 0
Fortunately, bedbug bites usually clear up on their own in a week or so. If you want to alleviate your symptoms in the meantime, the...
Read more

That Airport Spa? It’s a Coronavirus Testing Clinic

Travel 0
Tariro MzezewaUntil recently, XpresSpa was known for offering manicures, pedicures, massages and waxing services at 25 airports in the United States and around the...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: