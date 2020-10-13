Home US Razor blades found in pizza dough as ex-employee arrested
US

Razor blades found in pizza dough as ex-employee arrested

0
Image copyright Saco Police Department
Image caption Nicholas Mitchell used to work at the It’ll Be Pizza company, which manufactures the dough

A former pizza company employee has been arrested in the US after a customer found razor blades stuffed in the pizza dough she bought, police say.

Saco Hannaford Supermarket in Maine notified police after the blades were found in a batch of Portland Pie brand pizza dough bought at the store.

Nicholas Mitchell, a former employee of It’ll Be Pizza, which manufactures the dough, was arrested.

Surveillance of CCTV in the store had shown a man tampering with products.

A motive is yet to be established.

The suspect was arrested in New Hampshire after police put out an appeal.

Customers who purchased Portland Pie pizza dough and Portland Pie cheese in any Hannaford store between 1 August and 11 October should return it to the store for a refund, the store has said.

“After what is believed to be further malicious tampering incidents involving metal objects inserted into Portland Pie products, Hannaford has removed all Portland Pie products from all store shelves and has paused replenishment of the products indefinitely,” Hannaford said in a statement.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleChris Brown Plays With Son Aeko, 10 Mos, In Cute New Video After Reuniting Amid Pandemic
Next articleWhat to look for in Fortnite v14.30 patch

RELATED ARTICLES

US

The Man Who Speaks Softly—and Commands a Big Cyber Army

0
Garrett M. Graff As ever, the NSA often applied the brakes. The Snowden leaks had exposed many of its secret programs and capabilities, forcing the...
Read more
US

Covid on campus: Students fed up with being blamed for virus spike

0
I think that is ignorant and selfish. He received the best medical care in the world but tries to compare his experience to...
Read more
US

Fear and loathing (of Donald Trump) in the European Union

0
David M. HerszenhornPress play to listen to this articleThis article is part of a special report, The Global Election. “Let’s not panic,” said Wolfgang Ischinger,...
Read more
US

Covid reinfection: Man gets Covid twice and second hit 'more severe'

0
By James GallagherHealth and science correspondentRelated TopicsCoronavirus pandemicimage copyrightGetty ImagesA man in the United States has caught Covid twice, with the second infection becoming...
Read more
US

Old grudges hang over first day of Barrett hearings

0
Andrew Desiderio and Marianne LeVine “Unless something really dramatic happens, all Republicans will vote yes and all Democrats will vote no,” Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey...
Read more
US

US election 2020: Trump back on campaign trail in Florida

0
Over the weekend, his eldest son Donald Trump Jr concluded his Florida bus tour, "Fighters Against Socialism" - a pitch primarily aimed at Hispanic...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

The Man Who Speaks Softly—and Commands a Big Cyber Army

US 0
Garrett M. Graff As ever, the NSA often applied the brakes. The Snowden leaks had exposed many of its secret programs and capabilities, forcing the...
Read more

Khloe Kardashian Pokes Fun At Her Changing Appearance As She Admits She Met Pal Simon Huck ‘Five Faces Ago’

Celebrity 0
Jade Boren Khloe Kardashian joked about her different beauty phases over the years while guest starring on the podcast of her longtime friend, Simon Huck!Khloe...
Read more

Disney to boost streaming

Entertainment 0
WALT Disney Co said on OCT 12 it had restructured its media and entertainment businesses to accelerate growth of Disney+ and other...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: