Home Celebrity Rebecca Adlington addresses moment with Queen at Buckingham Palace: 'Why am I...
Celebrity

Rebecca Adlington addresses moment with Queen at Buckingham Palace: 'Why am I here?' 

0

Rebecca Adlington, 31, has revealed that she was “terrified” about meeting the Queen when setting foot into Buckingham Palace 11 years ago to be awarded an OBE. The Olympic gold medalist admitted to being a “huge royal fan” and explained she felt “nervous” about being in a room with people who appeared to have achieved accolades which were superior to hers.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

I’m always terrified

Rebecca Adlington

Rebecca exclusively told Express.co.uk: “I get really nervous, like I’ve met the Queen a couple of times because we got to go to Buckingham Palace after the Olympics.

 “It’s one of those, I’m always terrified whenever I meet anyone that’s a part of the royal family because I’m a big royal fan. 

“I absolutely love the royals, I think they’re amazing but I always just get so nervous because there’s always so many different rules and everything else,” she added.

Rebecca was 19 when she received the honour following her big win at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 that saw her become Britain’s first Olympic swimming champion since 1988.

READ MORE:BBC Radio 1 DJ Chris Stark in ‘trouble’ with ‘poor wife’

- Advertisement -

Shaun Williamson, 54, recently released his quizzing trivia book A Matter Of Facts (Image: GETTY)

The Olympic gold medalist admitted to being a “huge royal fan” and explained she felt “nervous” about being in a room with people who appeared to have achieved accolades which were superior to hers (Image: GETTY)

The swimming superstar invited her parents to attend the ceremony for support.

She continued: “I can remember going to get my OBE and I took my parents with me, which was amazing because my mum and dad were like, ‘Oh my god we’re at Buckingham Palace’.

“It was just amazing I got to do it with my mum and dad, but everyone there was so much older than me and everyone there had done these incredibly and unbelievably amazing achievements.”

Rebecca was in awe of the many incredible men and women who were also at Buckingham Palace to pick up their accolades, many of whom had worked in front line roles.

- Advertisement -

Rebecca was 19 when she received the honour following her big win at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 that saw her become Britain’s first Olympic swimming champion since 1988 (Image: GETTY)

Rebecca grew up in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, where she admitted that not many gain the “opportunity” to compete in the Olympics (Image: GETTY)

The star added: “I met people there that had served their country, or they had changed the shape of the NHS or done amazing things and they had retired and got an OBE…and I was just like, ‘Why am I here?’

“It was just amazing. So it was just a surreal thing. I never expected to get an OBE. “

- Advertisement -

Rebecca grew up in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, where she admitted that not many gain the “opportunity” to compete in the Olympics.

However, in 2013, aged 23, Rebecca decided to retire from swimming after competing in the London 2012 Olympics to focus on family life.

DONT MISS:
Holly Willoughby ’embarrassed’ to take behind-the-scenes gift home (PHOTOS)
EastEnders’ Shaun Williamson opens up on friend who died in 9/11 (NEWS)
Holly Willoughby defies ITV bosses of refusal at This Morning segment (LATEST)

Related articles

Nowadays, the gold medalist is enjoying spending quality time with her young daughter Summer.

During the recent lockdown, Rebecca saw an opportunity to begin educating Summer on the benefits of eating a healthy and well-balanced diet.

She turned to Sainsbury’s popular LEGO Collectable Cards that are centred around educating children about the food they eat and where different ingredients come from to spark her daughter’s interest.

Rebecca said: “For me having a daughter and her being five now, it’s been at the forefront of our minds. Being at home, cooking more, trying to be healthy and Sainsbury’s is such a reputable brand. The Lego cards in partnership with Sainsbury’s have been absolutely brilliant.”

Related articles

“It’s one of those things where as a parent you search far and wide to find stuff that is educational and also really good fun for your kids.

“Especially in lockdown, we were desperate as parents, all scrambling for stuff to do with the kids. I didn’t want my daughter to just sit in front of the TV.

“I wanted to get her out doing educational stuff, especially for Summer, it was really not about homeschooling as she’s only five. So for me, it was really important that she found stuff that was really engaging.”

Rebecca Adlington is working with Sainsbury’s and the LEGO Group to celebrate LEGO® Collectable Cards and Album. Available until 27th October, the cards and album are an educational tool for creative play that introduce children to global cuisine. To find out more information, head to Sainsbury’s.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleiPhone 12 vs iPhone 11: Four big reasons to upgrade and one reason to avoid
Next articleMena Suvari Is Pregnant! Actress, 41, Expecting First Child: 'All I Ever Wanted for Years'

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Scott Disick Steps Out for Date Night With Model Megan Blake Irwin

0
Mariah Cooper Night on the town. Scott Disick stepped out with model Megan Blake Irwin following his split from girlfriend of three years Sofia Richie.The...
Read more
Celebrity

Mena Suvari Is Pregnant! Actress, 41, Expecting First Child: 'All I Ever Wanted for Years'

0
Mena Suvari Pregnant, Expecting Baby Boy | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageMena Suvari Is Pregnant! Actress, 41, Expecting First Child:...
Read more
Celebrity

Gogglebox star Mary Killen admits show 'saved her marriage' with husband Giles Wood

0
Mary explained: “Giles and I were like ships that pass in the night; I got up early, he went to bed late and we...
Read more
Celebrity

This Pleated Fall Skirt Comes Complete With Functional Pockets

0
Bernadette Deron Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We love to wear skirts all year...
Read more
Celebrity

Dan Walker missing from BBC Breakfast studio after sleeping through his alarm

0
Dan Walker took to Twitter and addressed his blunder as the BBC Breakfast host revealed he made it on-screen with just minutes to spare....
Read more
Celebrity

Simon Cowell: BGT judge nearly ‘paralysed’ in accident and faces ‘long road to recovery'

0
His last post on Twitter read: “Some good advice... if you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it.” “I have...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Covid: Confusion over fresh talks in Manchester tier row

U.K. 0
Tighter rules kicked in for millions of people in England on Saturday as areas moved up a tier in a new alert system.
Read more

The 'diabetes superfood' fruit to protect against high blood sugar symptoms at home

Health 0
Type 2 diabetes could be caused by the body not producing enough of the hormone insulin, or the body not reacting to insulin. Without enough...
Read more

Superman SPOTTED on The Batman set after Henry Cavill return rumours

Entertainment 0
Many of the extras are in either fancy dress or Halloween costumes. Included in this image is the bright blue outfit and red cape of...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: