Rebecca Long-Bailey's plan for Labour party brutally dismantled by caller – 'Just noise!'

Earlier this week Rebecca Long-Bailey outlined a platform of “progressive patriotism” that she would champion going forward, as she prepares to run for the Labour Party leadership. Ms Long-Bailey declared she was considering running for the leadership of her party in The Guardian. Radio host Tom Swarbrick and a caller, introduced as Joe from Brighton, discussed the concept of ‘progressive patriotism’ on LBC.

Joe said: “I think the new leader has to be very patriotic, I think they need to come in and be strong on national defence.

“I think they need to completely close the curtains on a lot of the identity politics which got so much traction during the last election.”

Mr Swarbrick replied: “You mentioned patriotism, I decided to read Rebecca Long Bailey’s piece in The Guardian the other day where she talked about a progressive patriotism.

“Do you know what that is?”

READ MORE: ‘Operation Stop Keir!’ Labour lefties’ desperate bid to thwart Starmer