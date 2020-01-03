Rebecca Long-Bailey's plan for Labour party brutally dismantled by caller – 'Just noise!'

Earlier this week Rebecca Long-Bailey outlined a platform of “progressive patriotism” that she would champion going forward, as she prepares to run for the Labour Party leadership. Ms Long-Bailey declared she was considering running for the leadership of her party in The Guardian. Radio host Tom Swarbrick and a caller, introduced as Joe from Brighton, discussed the concept of ‘progressive patriotism’ on LBC.
Joe said: “I think the new leader has to be very patriotic, I think they need to come in and be strong on national defence.
“I think they need to completely close the curtains on a lot of the identity politics which got so much traction during the last election.”
Mr Swarbrick replied: “You mentioned patriotism, I decided to read Rebecca Long Bailey’s piece in The Guardian the other day where she talked about a progressive patriotism.
“Do you know what that is?”
Joe responded: “I read exactly what you’re talking about and it just struck me as noise.
“I think they have an idea what the problem is, which is why she wrote the piece she did.”
The LBC host said: “People did perceive Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party to not really like or very much believe in Britain.
“The idea that you go around sticking the word progressive in front of patriotism to somehow make it more acceptable to those on the left, I don’t really understand.