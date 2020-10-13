Home Celebrity Rebel Wilson Floats In Strapless Swimsuit While PDAing With New Boyfriend Jacob Busch: Cute...
Celebrity

Rebel Wilson Floats In Strapless Swimsuit While PDAing With New Boyfriend Jacob Busch: Cute Video 

0

Jenna Lemoncelli

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch’s new romance is heating up in Cabo! The couple kicked off the week with some sizzling PDA on a private beach on Oct. 12. See the lovebirds cozied up together in a gorgeous infinity pool!

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch have taken their blossoming romance to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico! The Pitch Perfect actress, 40, who went Instagram official with her new boyfriend on September 24,  continues to share cute photos and videos of the pair. In a new video, the lovebirds can be seen soaking up the sun in an infinity pool together. Someone filmed Rebel and Jacob, whose vacation residence appears to be on a private beach, lounging on blue rafts. She held his arm, while he had a good grip on her raft.

Rebel, who shared the video to her Twitter and Instagram accounts, kept her captions vague. She wrote “Cabo San Lucas” above her Twitter post. Meanwhile, she used a sun, taco and Mexican flag emojis in the caption of her Instagram post.

The new couple jetted off to Mexico not long after they made their red carpet debut together at Prince Albert’s Planetary Health Gala on September 24. Since then, Rebel hasn’t been shy. whatsoever, about sharing her new man with her millions of social media followers. After the pair “stretched” their legs in Ireland on September 30, they touched down in Cabo for a romantic getaway. Rebel has already shared a number of memories from their trip, some of which included a candlelit dinner, walks on the beach and playful moments in their private pool.

Rebel Wilson & Jacob Busch.
Rebel Wilson & Jacob Busch at Prince Albert’s Planetary Health Gala in Monaco on September 24. (Photo credit: Splashnews)

Rebel met Jacob, whose family founded the brewing company Anheuser-Busch, in LA last year. In a rare occurrence, the two found love from a distance amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. “They have friends in common so right away there was a mutual trust there,” a source close to the Isn’t it Romantic actress told HollywoodLife. “They started hanging out, but then the pandemic happened and suddenly they couldn’t see each other at all [because Rebel was in her native Australia]. But in a weird way, being so far apart helped them get closer because both their lives were slowed way down and they had all this time to really get to know each other.”

Rebel’s new relationship developed during her “year of health” — a phrase she’s used to describe her 2020. The actress has been candid about her incredible 40-pound weight loss. Just last weekend, Rebel announced that she only has six more pounds to lose before she reaches her goal weight of 165 pounds.

“She’s had a pretty great life and now everything is working out on all cylinders,” a second source close to the Australian comedian told HollywoodLife. “She is healthy and happy and she thinks she is dreaming with all her good fortune with Jacob. She really is happy and nothing is that problematic for her right now.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCOVID-19 Reinfection Cases Raise Concern About Sustained Immunity to The Virus
Next articleThe It List: 'Rooting for Roona' captures story of baby with hydrocephalus, Liam Neeson returns to action in 'Honest Thief,' 'Requiem for a Dream' gets 4K restoration and the best in pop culture the week of Oct. 12, 2020

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

The It List: 'Rooting for Roona' captures story of baby with hydrocephalus, Liam Neeson returns to action in 'Honest Thief,' 'Requiem for a Dream'...

0
The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. During...
Read more
Celebrity

Adam Rickitt and GMB star wife endure sleepless night after emergency at home 'Shattered!'

0
A second echoed their sentiments: "OMG that’s so scary but glad she’s OK. You’ve had a busy week too so hope you get to...
Read more
Celebrity

Phil Collins Is Evicting Ex-Wife Orianne Cevey From Florida Home: Report

0
Johnni Macke Time to move on! Phil Collins is in the process of evicting his ex-wife Orianne Cevey after the pair split for a second...
Read more
Celebrity

Killer Mike: 5 Things About Rapper Honored With Billboard’s First Change Maker Award

0
Avery Thompson Killer Mike has made history. The rapper, activist, and one-half of Run The Jewels will be awarded the Change Maker Award at the...
Read more
Celebrity

Countdown's Susie Dent breaks silence on 'tough day' after mishap: 'Made my stomach turn'

0
Countdown star Susie Dent, 55, was left disappointed after opening her new book, Word Perfect: Etymological Entertainment For Every Day of the Year, for...
Read more
Celebrity

Kanye West urges voters to write in his name for president in first 2020 ad

0
Even though he’s only on the ballot in a handful of states, that’s not stopping Kanye West’s supposed presidential ambitions. The 43-year-old rapper released...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

The It List: 'Rooting for Roona' captures story of baby with hydrocephalus, Liam Neeson returns to action in 'Honest Thief,' 'Requiem for a Dream'...

Celebrity 0
The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. During...
Read more

Rebel Wilson Floats In Strapless Swimsuit While PDAing With New Boyfriend Jacob Busch: Cute Video 

Celebrity 0
Jenna Lemoncelli Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch’s new romance is heating up in Cabo! The couple kicked off the week with some sizzling PDA on...
Read more

COVID-19 Reinfection Cases Raise Concern About Sustained Immunity to The Virus

Science 0
Patrick Galey, AFP COVID-19 patients may experience more severe symptoms the second time they are infected, according to research released Tuesday confirming it is possible...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: