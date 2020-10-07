Rebel Wilson Naughtily Jokes That She & Boyfriend Jacob Busch ‘Do A Lot Of Exercise Together’

Jade Boren

Rebel Wilson shared a throwback photo from her trip to Monaco with new boyfriend Jacob Busch, and couldn’t resist sneaking in an R-rated joke in the caption!

Judging by Rebel Wilson’s latest Instagram caption, the Pitch Perfect actress is getting along more than fine with her new boyfriend Jacob Busch. On Oct. 6, Rebel shared a throwback photo of her and Jacob posing against a picturesque boat harbor in Monaco. While Rebel, 40, and Jacob, 29, must’ve trekked to reach the scenic spot, fans’ minds wandered to the gutter after Rebel captioned the photo, “We do a lot of exercise together”…and added an emoji with its tongue out!

Rebel and Jacob just started dating, but they’re already wearing matching outfits as well! The lovers coordinated in tinted sunglasses and black tops in the couple’s photo, which was just one of many sweet social media mementos that was shared from the Monaco getaway. While in the seaside European country, Rebel and Jacob made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health on Sept. 24. Right before the gala, Rebel revealed that she was traveling with the heir of the Anheuser-Busch brewing company on Instagram!

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch at the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health on Sept. 24, 2020. (Photo Credit: SplashNews)Months before the vacation to Monaco, Rebel and Jacob started as friends in 2019. “Rebel and Jacob met last year in Los Angeles. They have friends in common so right away there was a mutual trust there,” a source close to Rebel EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

As for how their friendship blossomed into something more, our source continued, “They started hanging out, but then the pandemic happened and suddenly they couldn’t see each other at all [because Rebel was in Australia]. But in a weird way being so far apart helped them get closer because both their lives were slowed way down and they had all this time to really get to know each other.”

The pals “talked nearly every day” despite the time difference, and Jacob “really proved himself to be reliable,” our source added. And now, our insider said that Rebel’s “never been happier.” In addition to finding success in love, the actress has been hitting her fitness goals throughout 2020 and as of Oct. 4, is only “3kg’s” (or six pounds) away from reaching her “goal weight,” which Rebel shared in the hiking selfie above. It looks like Rebel’s finding many ways to exercise, with or without Jacob!

