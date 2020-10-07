Home Celebrity Rebel Wilson Naughtily Jokes That She & Boyfriend Jacob Busch ‘Do A...
Celebrity

Rebel Wilson Naughtily Jokes That She & Boyfriend Jacob Busch ‘Do A Lot Of Exercise Together’

0

Jade Boren

Rebel Wilson shared a throwback photo from her trip to Monaco with new boyfriend Jacob Busch, and couldn’t resist sneaking in an R-rated joke in the caption!

Judging by Rebel Wilson’s latest Instagram caption, the Pitch Perfect actress is getting along more than fine with her new boyfriend Jacob Busch. On Oct. 6, Rebel shared a throwback photo of her and Jacob posing against a picturesque boat harbor in Monaco. While Rebel, 40, and Jacob, 29, must’ve trekked to reach the scenic spot, fans’ minds wandered to the gutter after Rebel captioned the photo, “We do a lot of exercise together”…and added an emoji with its tongue out!

Rebel and Jacob just started dating, but they’re already wearing matching outfits as well! The lovers coordinated in tinted sunglasses and black tops in the couple’s photo, which was just one of many sweet social media mementos that was shared from the Monaco getaway. While in the seaside European country, Rebel and Jacob made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health on Sept. 24. Right before the gala, Rebel revealed that she was traveling with the heir of the Anheuser-Busch brewing company on Instagram!

Rebel Wilson, Jacob Busch
Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch attending their first red carpet as a couple on Sept. 24, 2020. (Photo Credit: SplashNews)

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch at the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health on Sept. 24, 2020. (Photo Credit: SplashNews)Months before the vacation to Monaco, Rebel and Jacob started as friends in 2019. “Rebel and Jacob met last year in Los Angeles. They have friends in common so right away there was a mutual trust there,” a source close to Rebel EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

As for how their friendship blossomed into something more, our source continued, “They started hanging out, but then the pandemic happened and suddenly they couldn’t see each other at all [because Rebel was in Australia]. But in a weird way being so far apart helped them get closer because both their lives were slowed way down and they had all this time to really get to know each other.”

The pals “talked nearly every day” despite the time difference, and Jacob “really proved himself to be reliable,” our source added. And now, our insider said that Rebel’s “never been happier.” In addition to finding success in love, the actress has been hitting her fitness goals throughout 2020 and as of Oct. 4, is only “3kg’s” (or six pounds) away from reaching her “goal weight,” which Rebel shared in the hiking selfie above. It looks like Rebel’s finding many ways to exercise, with or without Jacob!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOwn a Chromebook? You must follow this latest advice from Google
Next articleSeeking a Partner for the End of the World

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Chris Evans: Virgin Radio DJ baffled over Claudia Winkleman husband admission ‘The heck?'

0
Chris Evans, 54, featured Claudia Winkleman, 48, on his Virgin Radio show on Tuesday morning, ahead of the return of BBC's biggest talent contest...
Read more
Celebrity

Amanda Kloots, Nick Cordero's widow, says she's 'constantly trying to work through' his death

0
Fitness trainer Amanda Kloots works it out. (Photo: Instagram) MoreAmanda Kloots has lived most of 2020, the year she heartbreakingly lost husband Nick Cordero to...
Read more
Celebrity

This Fuzzy Sherpa Cardigan Coat Is Softer Than Your Favorite Bathrobe

0
Bernadette Deron Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Who else is completely obsessed with the...
Read more
Celebrity

Louise Minchin on BBC Breakfast co-star Charlie Stayt's mishap: 'Knew something was up'

0
She explained she has a very set routine to ensure she meets those early starts. "You do have a very set routine so I know...
Read more
Celebrity

Valerie Bertinelli Pays Tribute to Late Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen

0
Johnni Macke Forever grateful. Valerie Bertinelli thanked her late ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen, for the love he gave her in a touching tribute following his...
Read more
Celebrity

Johnny Nash dead: 'I Can See Clearly Now' singer dies aged 80 'Rest in musical glory'

0
The single sold over a million copies in the US and reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 that year, where it remained...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Inside Simon Cowell's glitzy life as X Factor mogul celebrates 61st birthday

Tv & Radio 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Isobel Hine) Simon Cowell is certainly one of the most well known figures in the television and music industry. Not only has he had an...
Read more

What Kamala Harris’ Style Choices Say About Her Politics

Fashion 0
For most of her career, Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) has stuck to a practical, nondescript uniform, but one can glean a lot about the...
Read more

Chris Evans: Virgin Radio DJ baffled over Claudia Winkleman husband admission ‘The heck?'

Celebrity 0
Chris Evans, 54, featured Claudia Winkleman, 48, on his Virgin Radio show on Tuesday morning, ahead of the return of BBC's biggest talent contest...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: