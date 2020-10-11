Rebel Wilson Rocks Pink Swimsuit After 50 Pound Weight Loss & Posts Pic With Shirtless BF Jacob Busch

Home Celebrity Rebel Wilson Rocks Pink Swimsuit After 50 Pound Weight Loss & Posts...
Rebel Wilson has never looked happier! The blonde beauty has shared new snaps of herself wearing a hot pink one-piece, and posing with her hunky beau Jacob Busch.

Aussie actress Rebel Wilson has shared a new snap of herself living her best life! The 40-year-old, who declared 2020 was her “year of health”, took to Instagram on October 11 and posted a pic in a hot pink swimsuit. “I’m ready to step in for Australia at individual synchronized swimming,” she jokingly captioned the snap, which showed her wearing the bright one-piece and throwing her arms in the air. Her blonde tresses blew in the wind, as she flashed a smile at the camera and rocked a pair of cat eye style sunglasses.

One day prior, Rebel shared a selfie with her hunky boyfriend Jacob Busch. The pair were seen enjoying a beach getaway, and her new man posed shirtless while Rebel rocked a black one-piece swimsuit. It comes just a few weeks after the new couple made their red carpet debut together at Prince Albert’s Planetary Health Gala on Sept. 24. The Pitch Perfect star has also taken to Instagram to share multiple sweet snaps with her beau. The world was first introduced to Jacob when Rebel shared a snap of the pair, along with Hollywood A-listers Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale, boarding a private jet en route to Monaco for the gala. She posed with her arm around Jacob, making them Instagram official, and fans couldn’t have been happier to see Rebel clearly loved-up!

Rebel Wilson shared a new snap of herself in a pink swimsuit. Image: AP

While she’s certainly been keeping fans updated on her love life, Rebel has also shared some insight into her latest workout routines. The blonde beauty took to Instagram on October 4 and revealed how proud she is of herself, having overhauled her lifestyle this year. “Happy Sunday everyone! Gearing up for a great week ahead. this week was super busy but I got up super early 3 times (6am) and went on a hike…even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher,” she wrote in the caption.

