Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Extreme Flexibility With Leg Lift After Losing 40 Lbs. — See Pic

Rebel Wilson proved she’s incredibly flexible while ‘stretching it out before work’ with an impressive leg lift. 

Rebel Wilson, 40, took to Instagram on October 23 to show off her flexibility — and her black Burberry leggings. The Pitch Perfect star proudly lifted her leg above her waist and bent sideways to touch her toes. She beamed with happiness in the photo, which was taken ahead of her interview on Quibi’s Tiny Talk Show, hosted by Marsai Martin.

Rebel shared a series of pictures from her day of filming with the Black-ish actress, who hosts the Quibi show, billed as “the world’s smallest functional talk show.” The pair clearly had fun during their shoot, but they did not share a date as to when the episode will be available to stream.

Rebel has been keeping busy this year, despite the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. In January she declared 2020 her year of health and she hasn’t let anything stop her from sticking to her resolution. She’s managed an inspiring 40 pound weight loss by eating healthy and working out.

Rebel Wilson leg lift
Rebel Wilson shows off her amazing curves in a skintight black sequined top paired with a fitted black skirt. (Photo Credit: AP)

And, she’s found love in the arms of Anheuser-Busch heir Jacob Busch, 29. The pair, who were introduced by friends in Los Angeles last year, went public with their romance last month when they attended the Prince Albert’s Planetary Health Gala in Monaco.

Rebel made Jacob Instagram official the same day by sharing a photo of them together aboard a private flight to the posh Mediterranean principality. The happy couple posed together with actresses Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale along for the ride, as they were all heading to the same event. “Hottest Monaco crew” Rebel wrote on the IG story photo while putting her arm around Jacob, as Kate and Helen stood to the right in the frame.

Since going public with her handsome boyfriend Rebel has kept fans entertained by sharing lots of loved up pics to her Instagram page. And she hasn’t missed the chance to get a few pulses racing. On Oct. 6, Rebel shared a throwback photo of her and Jacob posing against a picturesque boat harbor. She captioned the photo, “We do a lot of exercise together”…and added an emoji with its tongue out!

And just two weeks ago Rebel and Jacob enjoyed a picture perfect vacation to Mexico together. On Oct. 13 she shared a photo of the couple taken during a romantic candle lit dinner on the sand. The pair posed in front of a white linen covered table next to candles in the sand arranged in the shape of a giant heart.

As HollywoodLife previously reported Jacob has had a crush on Rebel for a while — even before she lost 40 pounds during quarantine earlier this year. “He was very attracted to her even before she had lost weight. He’s always dated curvy girls. He really likes that physical attraction in a woman. Rebel is very much his type of girl all the way around. These two really, really like each other,” a source spilled EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com, adding, “Jacob completely adores her.”

