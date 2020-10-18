Home Celebrity Rebel Wilson's Boyfriend Jacob Busch Says He's a 'Lucky Guy'
Rebel Wilson's Boyfriend Jacob Busch Says He's a 'Lucky Guy'

Head over heels. Rebel Wilson‘s boyfriend, Jacob Busch, shared his love for the Pitch Perfect actress on Instagram on Friday, October 17.

The Anheuser-Busch brewing company heir, 29, cozied up to his girlfriend and kissed her in a series of photos the Australian star, 40, shared on Instagram. “I’m a lucky guy,” Busch commented on the pics taken in a hallway at the luxurious Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

“Good to see you so happy,” a fan commented on the post, while Wilson’s former costar Alexis Knapp, who played Stacie Conrad in the Pitch Perfect film series, wrote, “Wow beautiful rebel! With or without the man you are just beaming.”

The couple’s romance has been a whirlwind of breathtaking adventures since they public with their relationship this past summer. Wilson and Busch recently returned from a beach getaway in Mexico after jetting to Monaco together in September.

The Isn’t It Romantic star first showed off her new man on her Instagram Stories in August, when they attended Bold and the Beautiful alum Carly Steel‘s wedding to Snapchat executive Jacob Andreou. The following month, Wilson shared a pic of the duo boarding a helicopter alongside Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale before they made their red carpet debut at Prince Albert II‘s fundraising Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health in Monaco in September.

Us Weekly confirmed last month that Wilson and Busch, who previously dated Adrienne Maloof, “are officially boyfriend and girlfriend” after meeting in 2019.

“They met last year and started casually dating before coronavirus hit,” an insider told Us. “They kept in touch while Rebel was in Australia, and when she returned back to the U.S., they picked back up dating again and became serious.”

The pair’s romance has heated up as the Hustle actress worked on getting healthier in 2020 as part of her resolution to lose weight during a “year of health.” She revealed earlier this month that she is just 6 pounds from her goal weight.

While Busch called Wilson “beautiful” in a comment on another of her Instagram photos documenting her slim down earlier this month, the source told Us that he “adored Rebel last year before she went on her health journey.”

“He is very old school and he is a gentleman in the way he treats Rebel,” the source added. “He seems to be very in love with her.”

