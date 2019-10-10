Red Dead Redemption 2 PC pre-order through Rockstar Games Launcher, bad news for Steam

Gamers hoping to buy Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC from other digital retailers are going to have to wait.
For now, the Rockstar Games Launchers is the only place you can pre-order the game digitally.
The Rockstar Games Launcher offers a range of different bonuses for those who do place a pre-order.
But for those hoping to grab the game earlier on Steam, we got some bad news for you.
Rockstar Games has announced that pre-orders will be going live on Steam, but this will probably happen in December.
Meanwhile, other PC platforms will be getting pre-order access on October 23, along with some lesser rewards.
This will include the Epic Games store, Greenman Gaming, the Humble Store, GameStop and additional digital retailers.
Here’s more from Rockstar Games on the current situation: “From now until October 22nd, you can pre-purchase Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC exclusively via the Rockstar Games Launcher and receive special bonuses – including two free classic Rockstar Games PC titles.
“All pre-purchases made on the Rockstar Games Launcher also include free upgrades to the Premium Editions of Red Dead Redemption 2, with the Special Edition and Ultimate Edition both discounted by $ 20 each.”
“Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC also offers HDR support, the ability to run high-end display setups with 4K resolution and beyond, multi-monitor configurations, widescreen configurations, faster frame rates and more.
“Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC will also be available to purchase on Steam this December.”
From the wording, it appears the Steam platform will be the final platform on PC to gain access to Red Dead Redemption 2 purchases.
A quick search of the Steam Store reveals that the official page has yet to go live for the game.
This includes Google Stadia, which will boast Red Dead 2 among its launch titles in November 2019.
The Rockstar Games Launcher will see Red Dead Redemption 2 release on PC on November 5, 2019.
The dev team has started to reveal news on some of the new additions being made to the game for the upcoming launch.
This includes new missions, bounties and trinkets to collect, as well as technical enhancements to the game world.
“Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC takes full advantage of the power of the PC to bring every corner of this massive, rich and detailed world to life from the windswept snowy peaks of the Grizzly Mountains to the dusty roads of Lemoyne; from the mud-spattered storefronts of Valentine to the cobbled streets of St Denis.
“New graphical and technical enhancements for deeper immersion include increased draw distances for better navigation; higher-quality global illumination and ambient occlusion for improved day and night lighting; higher quality snow trails, improved reflections and deeper, higher resolution shadows at all distances; tessellated tree textures and improved grass and fur textures for added realism in every plant and animal.”