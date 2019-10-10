Red Dead Redemption 2 PC pre-order through Rockstar Games Launcher, bad news for Steam

Gamers hoping to buy Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC from other digital retailers are going to have to wait.

For now, the Rockstar Games Launchers is the only place you can pre-order the game digitally.

The Rockstar Games Launcher offers a range of different bonuses for those who do place a pre-order.

But for those hoping to grab the game earlier on Steam, we got some bad news for you.

Rockstar Games has announced that pre-orders will be going live on Steam, but this will probably happen in December.

Meanwhile, other PC platforms will be getting pre-order access on October 23, along with some lesser rewards.

This will include the Epic Games store, Greenman Gaming, the Humble Store, GameStop and additional digital retailers.