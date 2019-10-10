Red Dead Redemption 2 Story Mode Update PC Version

Rockstar releases Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC in November, and the company has now revealed some of the additional content added to the story mode. Besides the improved graphics, there’s a lot of new content coming up to the PC version, which could be good news for PC players who had to wait a long time to enjoy the beloved open-world western of Rockstar.

The new content includes new missions of bounty hunter, more hideouts of gangs and new maps of gold. More arms are also being introduced by Rockstar, including the Evans Repeater and High Roller Revolver, which were previously only available on Red Dead Online. There are also more trinkets to earn that give players special bonuses for health bar refill pace and horse bonding experience, such as permanent increases. There’s also a brand-new mission, “To the Earth’s Ends,” which players can complete to gain a “reward set.”

It seems that with one of the bounty hunter missions, Rockstar might be focusing on politics again. One of the missions is to find a bad guy named “Bart Cavanaugh” and either take him alive or dead. Bart Cavanaugh’s name sure sounds like Brett Kavanaugh, the U.S. Supreme Court’s embattled judge, a bit.

Below you can see a rundown of all the new content coming to the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 (as Rockstar wrote). If some or all of this content will ever come to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game is unclear at this point.

Red Dead Redemption 2’s November 5 PC launches. Check out the PC system requirements of the game for an indication of what kind of hardware you will need to run the game for more.

Red Dead Redemption 2 New Content For PC

Three new Bounty Hunter Adventures

Herman Zizendorf stole traders ‘ equipment–track him down in Blackwater.

Catfish Jacksons wants Camille de Millemont, former Confederate Cavalry Colonel, dead or alive, but his faithful men are never far away.

Bart Cavanaugh camps out in Big Valley with his family. If you want to stop a whole mess of trouble, take Bart dead or alive without alerting anyone.

Two new Gang Hideouts

Put the dangerous Del Lobos gang in new hideouts at Gaptooth Breach and Solomon’s Folly

Two new Treasure Maps

Searching for gems through the latest Riches Landmarks and Elemental Trail maps for gold bars and other prizes.

New weapons for Story Mode including:

M1899 All-new Clip-loaded ammo semi-automatic handgun

High-capacity Evans Repeater repeater (previously only available on Red Dead Online)

High Roller Revolver (previously only available in Red Dead Online) ornate double-action revolver.

Powerful pistol with the ability to shoot shells from Le Mat Pistol (previously only available in Red Dead Online)

New horses for Story Mode including:

Warped Arabian Brindle–a fast and agile mount

Few Appaloosa place–beautiful and hardy, great for cross-country travel

Perlino Andalusian–a safe, robust, hunting animal (previously only available on Red Dead Online)

Red Chestnut Arabian–a fleet-footed creature with a rare fur (previously only available in Red Dead Online)

More than 3 new types of wild horses–keep an eye out for feral herds of Buttermilk Buckskin Kentucky Saddler, Liver Chestnut Morgan and Gold Palomino Tennessee Walker

New Mission “To The Ends of The Earth” – collect requested herbs for a range of rewards

Five new trinkets to collect with new effects:

Hawk Talon-The stamina bar drain rate is permanently reduced by 30 percent when drawing a bow

Cat Eye-The duration of Fortifying tonic results is continuously increased by 20 percent

Shark Tooth-The horse bonding contact reward consistently rises by 10 percent

Turtle Shell-Refill rate of the health bar constantly increases by 10 percent

Crow Beak-Increases ammunition stolen permanently by 10 percent

