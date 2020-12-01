Rheumatoid arthritis: Thunder god vine is comparable to drug treatments, research suggests

There is also a scientific basis for these claims.

Thunder god vine grows in China and Taiwan and is used in traditional Chinese medicine.

One promising solution is to take Thunder god vine supplements.

Unfortunately, there is no cure for rheumatoid arthritis but treatment can help reduce inflammation in the joints, relieve pain, prevent or slow down joint damage, reduce disability and enable you to be as active as possible, explains the NHS.

More conventional remedies

In addition to methotrexate, you may be advised to take JAK inhibitors – a new type of medicine available on the NHS to adults with severe rheumatoid arthritis.

It is offered to people who cannot take disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) or biologicals, or tried them but found they were not effective, explains the NHS.

“This medicine is taken as a tablet once or twice a day and is usually used in combination with methotrexate,” explains the health body.

It adds: “JAK inhibitors can also be taken on their own by adults who cannot take methotrexate.”

Important lifestyle changes Committing to healthier lifestyle habits can provide relief for arthritis, with or without taking medicines. Exercise is integral to improving rheumatoid arthritis, although it may not seem it. Many people with rheumatoid arthritis tend to avoid exercise because they’re afraid that the activity might worsen their joint pain. But, as Mayo Clinic explains, exercise is one of the key treatments to help reduce the disability often associated with rheumatoid arthritis.