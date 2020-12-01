Newslanes community

Rheumatoid arthritis: Thunder god vine is comparable to drug treatments, research suggests

Unfortunately, there is no cure for rheumatoid arthritis but treatment can help reduce inflammation in the joints, relieve pain, prevent or slow down joint damage, reduce disability and enable you to be as active as possible, explains the NHS.

One promising solution is to take Thunder god vine supplements.

Thunder god vine grows in China and Taiwan and is used in traditional Chinese medicine.

There is also a scientific basis for these claims.

More conventional remedies

In addition to methotrexate, you may be advised to take JAK inhibitors – a new type of medicine available on the NHS to adults with severe rheumatoid arthritis.

It is offered to people who cannot take disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) or biologicals, or tried them but found they were not effective, explains the NHS.

“This medicine is taken as a tablet once or twice a day and is usually used in combination with methotrexate,” explains the health body.

It adds: “JAK inhibitors can also be taken on their own by adults who cannot take methotrexate.”

Important lifestyle changes

Committing to healthier lifestyle habits can provide relief for arthritis, with or without taking medicines.

Exercise is integral to improving rheumatoid arthritis, although it may not seem it.

Many people with rheumatoid arthritis tend to avoid exercise because they’re afraid that the activity might worsen their joint pain.

But, as Mayo Clinic explains, exercise is one of the key treatments to help reduce the disability often associated with rheumatoid arthritis.

“Regular exercise can boost strength and flexibility in people who have rheumatoid arthritis,” explains the health body.

As it explains, stronger muscles can better support your joints, while improved flexibility can aid joint function.

Exercise can also help you lose weight if you’re overweight, which can put extra strain on your joints, notes the NHS.

Find the best activities and the right balance for you – it’s usually best to increase the amount of exercise you do gradually, it adds.

