‘RHOA’ Stars Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton & More Deny Their Involvement In Reported Stripper Scandal

Jade Boren

Two ‘RHOA’ stars allegedly got frisky with a male stripper at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party. Four cast members have already come forward to say, ‘It wasn’t me!’

Leading up to Cynthia Bailey’s wedding to Mike Hill on Oct. 10, some pre-nuptials drama has befallen the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Cynthia threw a bachelorette party and it allegedly “took a wild turn,” because Page Six reported on Oct. 7 that two RHOA stars allegedly got frisky with a “male stripper” late in the morning, according to a source who claimed to be a witness at the party.

RHOA Season 12 Cast
The Season 12 cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. From left to right: Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, NeNe Leakes, Eva Marcille and Cynthia Bailey. (Photo Credit: Bravo)

“[I was] hearing all these noises,” the insider claimed, who alleged that the two RHOA stars had gone to a “private bedroom” with the male stripper after the rest of the party guests had gone to bed around five a.m. The Bravo camera crew, which had reportedly filmed some of the party festivities earlier, had also “wrapped” by then (according to the insider). There were about nine or 10 guests at the party overall, the source also added.

The report did not name the two RHOA castmates in this alleged stripper scandal, although Page Six did make sure to clarify that Cynthia was not involved. HollywoodLife has also reached out to Bravo for comment. However, four women have come forward themselves to deny their involvement in the reported frisky business: Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton, LaToya Ali and Falynn Guobadia.

Kenya took to her Instagram Story on the very same day the report broke, and shared a video of herself riding a hay bull. “Stop playing I wasn’t the one riding the bull #itwasntme,” she cheekily wrote over the video! Marlo took Kenya’s cue and shared an Instagram video of herself jamming out to Shaggy’s 2000 hit, “It Wasn’t Me.” On the parts where Shaggy sang “It wasn’t me,” Marlo made sure to sing along!

LaToya — whom Us Weekly reported is “appearing” on Season 13 of RHOA joined in on the joke. The YouTube star also wrote “It wasn’t me” over a Boomerang video of herself, and drove her message home with a halo-wearing emoji. Finally, another reported new face on RHOA, Falynn Guobadia, was a bit more straight-forward in her Instagram post. “Just me minding my own business in Miami not involved in no bachelorette nonsense,” the socialite wrote over a photo of herself lounging on a yacht.

The cast for Season 13 of RHOA (which is currently filming) has yet to be confirmed, although the following ladies have widely been reported to be starring or appearing on this upcoming season of the Bravo series: Cynthia, Kenya, Marlo, LaToya and Falynn (as mentioned above) in addition to Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam. Cynthia, meanwhile, has stayed mum on the report and is instead giving fans pre-wedding updates. She’s set to tie the knot in a socially-distanced wedding with her Fox Sports host beau at a private country club in Acworth, Georgia called the Governors Towne Club on Oct. 10!

