Home Celebrity ‘RHOA’ Stripper Breaks Silence & Claims ‘Nothing Happened’ At Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette...
Celebrity

‘RHOA’ Stripper Breaks Silence & Claims ‘Nothing Happened’ At Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette Party

0

Jade Boren

The stripper at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party is finally speaking out after a report claimed he got frisky with two ‘RHOA’ stars!

Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party allegedly got wild, as it was reported that two of her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars got frisky with a male stripper at the pre-wedding bash. However, the performer, who HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY identified as the one at Cynthia’s party, is now speaking out and he claims “nothing happened.” Actor and model Michael Bolwaire, who also goes by B.O.L.O THE ENTERTAINER, denied the hookup allegations detailed in the original Page Six report that ran on Oct. 8, just two days before Cynthia’s planned nuptials with fiance Mike Hill.

“To whom this may concern. I’m not just a stripper. I’m the stripper,” Michael declared in an Instagram video, which he shared on Oct. 9. He continued, “I built an entire brand on professionalism, and it don’t just stop here y’all. I got fans, followers and supporters that’s been around for years that can attest to that.”

Michael then seemingly addressed the report (he never named the show nor anyone on the cast) by saying, “The rumors and allegations that’s going around right now, straight bulls**t. Although I’m flattered to be in the same conversation as those beautiful women, nothing happened. I don’t need any unnecessary mileage on my d***. Again, nothing happened. Y’all be cool.” HollywoodLife reached out to Bravo and the RHOA cast’s reps for comment, following Michael’s video post.

As we noted, Michael did not bring up any of the RHOA cast’s names during his video, although he and Kandi Burruss are following one another on Instagram. And a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she was the one who hired Michael for Cynthia’s party.

We must also share that after Page Six‘s report emerged, multiple stars on RHOA, as well as women reportedly joining the cast for Season 13 of the show all denied engaging in any frisky behavior at the party by posting cheeky messages on Instagram.

“Stop playing I wasn’t the one riding the bull #itwasntme,” Kenya Moore wrote over a video of herself riding a hay bull, and her co-stars followed suit with similar messages to say “It wasn’t me” (without explicitly mentioning the stripper report). In the Page Six report, a source claimed to be a witness at the party and alleged that two RHOA stars ventured off to a “private room” with the unnamed male stripper after the rest of Cynthia’s bachelorette party entourage retired to bed around five in the morning. There were about nine to 10 guests at the bash, according to the report.

“[I was] hearing all these noises,” the insider also alleged. While the report didn’t name these two RHOA stars, it did make sure to specify that Cynthia was not involved in any naughty business.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGroundbreaking research confirms what can underpin serious illness by coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Breast Cancer Awareness Fashion and Beauty Must-Haves to Shop Now

0
Emily Rekstis It’s that time of year again — Breast Cancer Awareness Month! And in honor of the annual campaign, we rounded up the best...
Read more
Celebrity

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's Great-Granddaughter Dies of Breast Cancer at Age 31

0
Lucille Ball's Great-Granddaughter Dies of Breast Cancer | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageLucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's Great-Granddaughter Dies of...
Read more
Celebrity

Max George: Strictly 2020 star speaks out on major Caroline Quentin crush 'She's cool'

0
He tweeted to his 726,000 Twitter followers: "Today = manic! Almost done with the first act (@KimberleyJWalsh is currently singing the close & smashing...
Read more
Celebrity

Jenny Ryan sets record straight on The Chase moment never shown: 'Waste of time'

0
Jenny Ryan set the record straight on one point on The Chase by a curious ITV viewer last night. The Vixen star explained why...
Read more
Celebrity

Baby on Board! Katharine McPhee Appears to Slyly Confirm Her Pregnancy

0
Dory Jackson Getting ready for motherhood! Katharine McPhee appeared to address her pregnancy for the first time in the slickest way possible.Taking to her Instagram Story...
Read more
Celebrity

Demi Lovato Gushes Over Her Natural Breasts That Developed After ‘Letting Go’ Of Eating Issues

0
bshilliday Demi Lovato now has the bustline she’s dreamed of after years of eating issues kept her natural bosom smaller. She’s now glowing over how...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

‘RHOA’ Stripper Breaks Silence & Claims ‘Nothing Happened’ At Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette Party

Celebrity 0
Jade Boren The stripper at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party is finally speaking out after a report claimed he got frisky with two ‘RHOA’ stars!Cynthia Bailey’s...
Read more

Groundbreaking research confirms what can underpin serious illness by coronavirus

Health 0
Are you deficient in vitamin D? The Cleveland Clinic noted that fatigue, bone pain, muscle aches and pains, as well as depression could be indicative...
Read more

World War 3: China moves '60,000 troops' to the border with India in 'serious threat'

World 0
US secretary of state Michael Pompeo said: "The Indians are seeing 60,000 Chinese soldiers on their northern border." Speaking of the closer ties between...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: