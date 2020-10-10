‘RHOA’ Stripper Breaks Silence & Claims ‘Nothing Happened’ At Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette Party

Jade Boren

The stripper at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party is finally speaking out after a report claimed he got frisky with two ‘RHOA’ stars!

Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party allegedly got wild, as it was reported that two of her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars got frisky with a male stripper at the pre-wedding bash. However, the performer, who HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY identified as the one at Cynthia’s party, is now speaking out and he claims “nothing happened.” Actor and model Michael Bolwaire, who also goes by B.O.L.O THE ENTERTAINER, denied the hookup allegations detailed in the original Page Six report that ran on Oct. 8, just two days before Cynthia’s planned nuptials with fiance Mike Hill.

“To whom this may concern. I’m not just a stripper. I’m the stripper,” Michael declared in an Instagram video, which he shared on Oct. 9. He continued, “I built an entire brand on professionalism, and it don’t just stop here y’all. I got fans, followers and supporters that’s been around for years that can attest to that.”

Michael then seemingly addressed the report (he never named the show nor anyone on the cast) by saying, “The rumors and allegations that’s going around right now, straight bulls**t. Although I’m flattered to be in the same conversation as those beautiful women, nothing happened. I don’t need any unnecessary mileage on my d***. Again, nothing happened. Y’all be cool.” HollywoodLife reached out to Bravo and the RHOA cast’s reps for comment, following Michael’s video post.

As we noted, Michael did not bring up any of the RHOA cast’s names during his video, although he and Kandi Burruss are following one another on Instagram. And a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she was the one who hired Michael for Cynthia’s party.

We must also share that after Page Six‘s report emerged, multiple stars on RHOA, as well as women reportedly joining the cast for Season 13 of the show all denied engaging in any frisky behavior at the party by posting cheeky messages on Instagram.

“Stop playing I wasn’t the one riding the bull #itwasntme,” Kenya Moore wrote over a video of herself riding a hay bull, and her co-stars followed suit with similar messages to say “It wasn’t me” (without explicitly mentioning the stripper report). In the Page Six report, a source claimed to be a witness at the party and alleged that two RHOA stars ventured off to a “private room” with the unnamed male stripper after the rest of Cynthia’s bachelorette party entourage retired to bed around five in the morning. There were about nine to 10 guests at the bash, according to the report.

“[I was] hearing all these noises,” the insider also alleged. While the report didn’t name these two RHOA stars, it did make sure to specify that Cynthia was not involved in any naughty business.

