‘RHOA’s Kandi Burruss, 44, Looks Unrecognizable As A Cat In Sexy Halloween Costume: ‘Purrrrrfect’

By

Jade Boren

Kandi Burruss gave the cast of ‘Cats’ a run for their money with her feline costume! The ‘RHOA’ star even used prosthetic makeup to go the extra mile for her ‘costume party.’

Kandi Burruss , 44, didn’t wear your average cat costume. Instead of simply throwing on a headband with ears and calling it a day, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star transformed into a feline with body and face paint (well, and a headband too). Kandi credited this sexy cat look to makeup artist @lahluvie!

Jodie Rowlands). For her outfit, the Bravo star rocked an asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder The costume didn’t end there. Kandi applied white press-on nails from celebrity nail tech @imnails to mimic the pointy talons on a cat, and a high ponytail that was held in place by a chic gold wrap (hair extensions courtesy of stylist). For her outfit, the Bravo star rocked an asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder cheetah print top — was there really any other choice for this cat-themed look?

Yandy Smith also chimed in to write, “Oh you snapped!!” Kandi got all dressed up for a special occasion, besides it being Halloween season. “Someone said they were having a costume party & I said ‘Purrrrrfect!’,” Kandi captioned her Halloween look. Kandi’s friends and followers thought the cat transformation was “purrfect” too! “Killed it!,” her RHOA co-star Cynthia Bailey commented, while RHOA friend Marlo Hampton left a string of fire emojis for Kandi’s fire look. Love & Hip Hop: New York staralso chimed in to write, “Oh you snapped!!”

Kandi shared a video of her getting-ready process on her Instagram Story, which showed her makeup artist applying prosthetic makeup on Kandi’s face. However, the RHOA star admitted that she was glad to transform back into a human after being a cat for a night. “I got to take these damn lashes off, I got to take this crap off my face, and I got to take these dang nails off. I don’t know how you girls do these super long nails,” Kandi admitted as she filmed herself removing the heavy makeup.

Dani Thorne, while Halloween may still be a week away, but celebrities like Kandi are already showing off their costumes! Bella Thorne turned into a magical fairy with her sister, while Vanessa Hudgens transformed into a spider queen with her “Black Widow” costume . We’ll keep you updated as more stars reveal their Halloween costumes over the next week!