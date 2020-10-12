Home Celebrity ‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams Attends Cynthia Bailey’s Wedding Without Dennis McKinley After Split
‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams Attends Cynthia Bailey’s Wedding Without Dennis McKinley After Split

Cynthia Bailey is married! Her co-star Porsha Williams attended the beautiful ceremony after splitting from Dennis McKinley, however he was also there as a friend of the groom.

Porsha Williams and her former fiance Dennis McKinley were both seen at Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey‘s Oct. 10 wedding to Mike Hill — but they didn’t attend together. One day prior to the ceremony, HollywoodLife reported that the couple had called it quits, after he admitted to cheating on the Bravo star while she was pregnant with their daughter. A source who was at the wedding told HL exclusively that the former couple did not attend together.

“Porsha arrived without Dennis and with a friend [Shamea Morton]. She arrived shortly before the ceremony, which started an hour and a half late and she left at the very beginning of the party with the same girls she arrived with,” the source told us, adding, “Everyone from the cast was there except for Tanya and everyone was wondering where she was.” Porsha smiled for a snap with the father of her 18-month-old daughter Pilar Jhena, as she rocked a black strapless gown and a plastic protective face shield.
The insider also dished on other details of the beautiful ceremony. “Kenya Moore was on mask patrol all night. If she saw you without a mask and you weren’t eating or drinking, she had no issue coming up to you and telling you to put it on. Gizelle [Bryant] was in a face shield and Kenya went up to her to ask her to put a mask on underneath and Gizelle was not having it. Gizelle was there because [husband] Jamal is friends with the couple.”
Porsha and Dennis have called it quits. Image: Annette Brown/Bravo

The source also added, “The party went until the venue shut down. A lot of guests had trouble leaving because Ubers kept cancelling. It was a beautiful night. People kept saying their feet hurt because there was nowhere to sit and there were so many stations due to social distancing guidelines.”

Earlier in the week, a source close to Porsha and Dennis told us they had called it quits, despite trying to work things out for the sake of their daughter. “Porsha and Dennis very quietly broke up awhile ago. They’ve been off and on for quite some time now and are trying to work things out. They have a baby together which is why they’re still trying,” HL was told.
