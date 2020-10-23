‘RHOBH’ Stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley Twin in Sweatsuits

By

Emily Rekstis

Twinsies! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley all three rocked matching sweatsuits from Alexander Wang — and we’re obsessed.

All three Bravo stars modeled the designer’s Foundation Terry Sweats and the Wangloc Fortune Cookie Bag in a series of Instagram posts throughout the week.

“What my laptop camera sees every day at 5PM 🥂,” Jayne, 49, cheekily captioned her sexy repost on Monday, October 19.

Meanwhile, Kemsley, 44, couldn’t help but share multiple images of her in the chic look on Tuesday, October 20. “Couch to club in @alexanderwangny 🥂🖤,” the blonde beauty wrote in the accompanying caption of her fisheye shot.

In general, all three women wore the same look, however there were minor variations made to each one. For instance, while Kemsley’s

look was head-to-toe Wang, wearing the designer’s Sculpted Zip-Up Hoodie and Julie Crystal Logo Sandal, Jayne wore the Foundation Terry Hoodie and a pair of black PVC pumps from her own Erika Jayne x ShoeDazzle collaboration. And Rinna slayed in white ensemble instead of gray, topping off the look with the Draped Corset Top instead of a sweatshirt.

Even the designer himself got involved in the fun, rocking the stylish loungewear on his couch. “Alex’s Real Housewives tagline?

‘I’m spilling all the tea… unless it’s boba,’” the caption of his read.

When sharing these playful images to the designer’s Instagram feed, it included a “Real Housewives reality check” tagline with each of the fisheye shots.

Keep scrolling to see the Bravo stars in their matching outfits — plus their playful little tagline!

