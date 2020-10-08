Home Celebrity ‘RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Is Kim Kardashian’s Twin On ‘Beverly Beach’ Zoom —...
‘RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Is Kim Kardashian’s Twin On ‘Beverly Beach’ Zoom — See Lookalike Pics

Jade Boren

With pin-straight platinum hair and luscious lips, Dorit Kemsley looked nearly identical to Kim Kardashian! Fans were in shock after seeing a screenshot of the ‘RHOC’ star’s Zoom call on Oct. 7.

Apparently, Dorit Kemsley has a long lost twin: Kim Kardashian! Fans couldn’t stop pointing out how much The Real Housewives of Orange County star looked just like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in an Instagram post shared on Oct. 7. The Bravo star was rocking sleek platinum blonde hair and a Kardashian-esque beauty beat: plump nude lips and arched eyebrows.

The blonde reminded us of Kim’s platinum phase in 2017, as seen below in a photo of the E! star attending the LACMA Art + Film Gala that year. Dorit’s fans immediately noticed the resemblance as well! “Seriously thought it was Kim K 2.0 for a second,” one fan commented, and another wrote, “Kim Kardashian Kemsley is that you ????” A third fan just wanted to know, “Who are you and what have you done to Dorit?!”

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian during her blonde phase at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala. (Photo Credit: SplashNews)

For her outfit, Dorit even pulled a Kardashian move by rocking a high-fashion label: Bottega Veneta. She complemented her olive blouse with gold necklaces from Jennifer Fisher, a brand that has been worn by celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Priyanka Chopra. Celebrity hairstylist Hayley Heckmann was responsible for creating the Kardashian ‘do, while MUA Steven Tabimba created Dorit’s beauty look.

Dorit got all dolled up for a Zoom call on Tuesday (the photo was a screenshot from her virtual meeting). She teased new products that’ll soon be dropping on her swimwear and apparel brand, Beverly Beach! “On Tuesday’s we zoom…Can’t wait to share what we’re working on @BeverlyBeach,” Dorit wrote under her Kim look-alike photo.

Kim is no longer a blondie, though. The SKIMS boss is back to wearing her hair in its naturally darker color, as seen in this trailer for her interview with David Letterman premiering on Netflix on Oct. 21! However, Dorit has been fully embracing the long blonde locks. She shared even more selfies that highlighted her mane on Oct. 4, which was given the perfect beach waves (seen above). That time, fans thought she had another doppelgänger: Barbie!

