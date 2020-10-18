RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says Husband Sean Is Not Living With Her

Kathy Campbell

Braunwyn Windham-Burke fueled further speculation about her marriage to husband Sean Burke after admitting that they are no longer living together.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 42, confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight earlier this week while giving correspondent Lauren Zima a tour of her new 8,000-square-foot home.

The Bravo star gave showed off her massive closet, admitting, “No one’s allowed in here, just me.”

“It’s actually interesting you say that because as I look around, I only see your clothes in here,” Zima said. “Is any man living in this home right now?”

“No,” Braunwyn replied.

“Your husband’s not living here right now?” Zima continued.

“No, he’s not. He’s not living here right now,” the mother of seven replied. “Love him dearly, we haven’t gotten along this well in a long time. We’re redefining what marriage means to us. Not following the old, antiquated rules anymore.”

“Does that kind of make things exciting?” Zima asked.

“So good,” Braunwyn replied enthusiastically. “So good.”

The ET correspondent then asked about the reality TV star’s previous comments about threesomes and noted that one of Braunwyn’s rules for her open marriage is only “hot girls” allowed.

“I will say this, there’s no other men in my life,” Braunwyn said.

“So is there another woman in your life, Braunwyn?” Zima shot back.

The star only smiled and jokingly pointed back at Zima.

Braunwyn has had fans buzzing that she’s called it quits with her husband of 20 years after she posted about “coparenting and divorce.”

She spoke out at the end of September about her family after her second oldest daughter, Rowan, 18, posted an Instagram photo with the caption, “F—k. You. Mom.”

“Our family asks for your understanding as we work through some challenging circumstances,” Braunwyn wrote on September 27 via her Instagram Stories. “45 million Americans will experience mental health issues. This effects almost every family, and ours is no different. We will share with you more when the time is right. We kindly ask for your grace and kindness, and thank everyone for their support.”

A week later she and Sean flew to Puerto Rico with friends and Braunwyn shared a steamy photo in the pool with her husband, captioning it “Modern marriage.”

In her video interview with ET, the blogger gave a tour of her Newport home, which has a gym, performance stage and a nightclub complete with stripper pole. “I actually took that out during filming because I knew moms across America would be pissed when they see my toddlers on it,” she said of the pole.

Braunwyn then spoke about the season premiere of RHOC, in which she admitted that she is a recovering alcoholic. “Today I am 256 days sober,” she said earlier this week. “What I went through eight, nine months ago, I’ve already dealt with that. I’m already on to new dramas, new disasters.”

The star also said she’s not sure if she’ll be back next season because “currently I’m not speaking to anyone on my cast.” She added, “I think when you go through a change like this, it’s uncomfortable for people.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo, Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

