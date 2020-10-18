Home Celebrity RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says Husband Sean Is Not Living With Her
Celebrity

RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says Husband Sean Is Not Living With Her

0

Kathy Campbell

Braunwyn Windham-Burke fueled further speculation about her marriage to husband Sean Burke after admitting that they are no longer living together.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 42, confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight earlier this week while giving correspondent Lauren Zima a tour of her new 8,000-square-foot home.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke at BravoCon in NYC on November 15, 2019. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The Bravo star gave showed off her massive closet, admitting, “No one’s allowed in here, just me.”

“It’s actually interesting you say that because as I look around, I only see your clothes in here,” Zima said. “Is any man living in this home right now?”

“No,” Braunwyn replied.

“Your husband’s not living here right now?” Zima continued.

Sean Burke and Braunwyn Windham-Burke Courtesy Braunwyn Windham-Burke/Instagram

“No, he’s not. He’s not living here right now,” the mother of seven replied. “Love him dearly, we haven’t gotten along this well in a long time. We’re redefining what marriage means to us. Not following the old, antiquated rules anymore.”

“Does that kind of make things exciting?” Zima asked.

- Advertisement -

“So good,” Braunwyn replied enthusiastically. “So good.”

The ET correspondent then asked about the reality TV star’s previous comments about threesomes and noted that one of Braunwyn’s rules for her open marriage is only “hot girls” allowed.

“I will say this, there’s no other men in my life,” Braunwyn said.

“So is there another woman in your life, Braunwyn?” Zima shot back.

The star only smiled and jokingly pointed back at Zima.

Braunwyn has had fans buzzing that she’s called it quits with her husband of 20 years after she posted about “coparenting and divorce.”

She spoke out at the end of September about her family after her second oldest daughter, Rowan, 18, posted an Instagram photo with the caption, “F—k. You. Mom.”

“Our family asks for your understanding as we work through some challenging circumstances,” Braunwyn wrote on September 27 via her Instagram Stories. “45 million Americans will experience mental health issues. This effects almost every family, and ours is no different. We will share with you more when the time is right. We kindly ask for your grace and kindness, and thank everyone for their support.”

A week later she and Sean flew to Puerto Rico with friends and Braunwyn shared a steamy photo in the pool with her husband, captioning it “Modern marriage.”

- Advertisement -

In her video interview with ET, the blogger gave a tour of her Newport home, which has a gym, performance stage and a nightclub complete with stripper pole. “I actually took that out during filming because I knew moms across America would be pissed when they see my toddlers on it,” she said of the pole.

Braunwyn then spoke about the season premiere of RHOC, in which she admitted that she is a recovering alcoholic. “Today I am 256 days sober,” she said earlier this week. “What I went through eight, nine months ago, I’ve already dealt with that. I’m already on to new dramas, new disasters.”

The star also said she’s not sure if she’ll be back next season because “currently I’m not speaking to anyone on my cast.” She added, “I think when you go through a change like this, it’s uncomfortable for people.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo, Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAre Ballot Selfies Legal?
Next articleCoronavirus caught in hospital by nearly 1 in 5 patients, figures say

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Linda Evangelista praises 'courage' of women accusing ex-husband of sexual assault: 'I believe that they are telling the truth'

0
View photosSupermodel Linda Evangelista is supporting four women accusing her ex-husband Gérald Marie of sexual assault and rape. (Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images) MoreSupermodel...
Read more
Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian & Son Reign, 5, Twin In Skeleton Pajamas Ahead Of Halloween — Cute Pic

0
Cassie Gill Countdown to Halloween! Kourtney Kardashian and her youngest son Reign cuddled up for a cozy evening as they watched ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas.’With...
Read more
Celebrity

Gabrielle Union, 47, Slays In Plunging Leopard Dress With High Slit For Dinner At Catch — See Pics

0
Emily Selleck Gabrielle Union is the latest celeb to hit up West Hollywood hot spot Catch. She rocked an animal print dress with a matching...
Read more
Celebrity

Kevin Hart Posts Adorable Photo Of Baby Girl Kaori Mai, 3 Weeks: ‘All I Can Do Is Smile’

0
Emily Selleck Our hearts! Funnyman Kevin Hart has shared a sweet new snap of his newborn baby daughter Kaori, who was born less than one...
Read more
Celebrity

Rebel Wilson's Boyfriend Jacob Busch Says He's a 'Lucky Guy'

0
Kathy Campbell Head over heels. Rebel Wilson‘s boyfriend, Jacob Busch, shared his love for the Pitch Perfect actress on Instagram on Friday, October 17.The Anheuser-Busch...
Read more
Celebrity

Gemma Atkinson's heartbreak as Strictly star speaks out on tragic loss 'He didn't recover'

0
In view of her 1.5 million Instagram followers, Gemma explained that her dad never "recovered" after he too suffered cardiac arrest. The 35-year-old admitted her...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Big Bang Theory plot hole: Huge error with Sheldon and Penny's hospital trip exposed

Tv & Radio 0
And even if she knew she was going to be, surely the time it'd take for her to pick her outfit and Sheldon to...
Read more

Linda Evangelista praises 'courage' of women accusing ex-husband of sexual assault: 'I believe that they are telling the truth'

Celebrity 0
View photosSupermodel Linda Evangelista is supporting four women accusing her ex-husband Gérald Marie of sexual assault and rape. (Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images) MoreSupermodel...
Read more

Kourtney Kardashian & Son Reign, 5, Twin In Skeleton Pajamas Ahead Of Halloween — Cute Pic

Celebrity 0
Cassie Gill Countdown to Halloween! Kourtney Kardashian and her youngest son Reign cuddled up for a cozy evening as they watched ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas.’With...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: