‘RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Marries Rick Leventhal In Romantic Santa Rosa Ceremony

Congratulations are in order for ‘RHOC’ star Kelly Dodd and her new husband Rick Leventhal — the pair tied the knot on October 10 in an outdoor ceremony.

Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal are officially husband and wife! The Real Housewives of Orange County star and the Fox News personality said “I do” in a beautiful ceremony on October 10, surrounded by family and friends in Santa Rosa, California. Kelly confirmed the news in an Instagram post shared the same evening. “I’m so excited to be Mrs. Leventhal!!!” she captioned the photo of her and the groom outdoors. “Thanks @jeremyjfraser for our photography,” she added — see the photo here.

The brunette stunned in a fitted black down with spaghetti straps for the occasion, holding onto a white bouquet of flowers. Rick matched in an all-black ensemble, opting to for a button down shirt sans a tie. He also confirmed the news with a sweet black-and-white candid of the couple. “With the incredible Mrs Kelly Leventhal #10/10/2020 #grateful #rick&kelly,” he wrote in his caption. From other photos shared to his account, guests given black or white face masks that said “Kelly & Rick,” custom designed by Goldsheep Clothing.

Kelly got engaged to the Fox News correspondent on November 13, 2019 just four months after they began dating. The couple, who were introduced by Kelly’s good friend and fellow Bravolebrity Ramona Singer, had her eyes set on a wedding date and location very early. “10/10/2020, we’re trying,” Kelly told HollywoodLife during an exclusive interview on November 15 at BravoCon in NYC. “We’re shooting for that. I want to do Napa.”

kelly
Kelly Dodd is officially married. Image: MEGA

The global coronavirus pandemic threatened to throw a spanner in the works, as the couple grabbled with the possibility of having to move their wedding date. “Kelly has done her best to come to terms with the fact that she won’t be marrying Rick this fall like she had hoped,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife exclusively back in May. “They’re not moving forward with the October wedding date right now.”

Kelly also came under fire for her controversial remarks about the COVID-19 pandemic, and for traveling from Orange County to New York City to be with Rick. The reality star wrote on social media that the pandemic was “God’s way of thinning the herd” and said on an Instagram Live that “people are gonna die” regardless of the coronavirus. She later apologized for the remarks and got back to wedding planning, confirming on September 23 that her initial plans were going ahead. “We got our marriage license today!!! I’m so excited to marry my ride or die @rickleventhal 10/10/20,” she captioned a selfie of the couple ahead of their big day. Congratulations to the happy couple!

