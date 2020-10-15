Home Celebrity RHOC's Shannon Beador Says Ex David Beador 'Doesn't Wanna' Talk to Her
Celebrity

RHOC's Shannon Beador Says Ex David Beador 'Doesn't Wanna' Talk to Her

0

Mariah Cooper

Radio silence. Shannon Beador hasn’t heard from her ex-husband, David Beador, which has put a strain on their coparenting relationship.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 56, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, October 12, that David, 55, “doesn’t wanna” talk to her. The lack of communication has been hard for their daughters Sophie, 19, and twins Adeline and Stella, 16.

“They love their dad,” Shannon said. “I want them to have a relationship with their father. So, you know, I would prefer to have more of a coparent, but he’s not interested. But we’re getting through it.”

David and Shannon Beador. Michael Simon/Startraks

The pair were married from 2000 until their separation in 2017. The divorce was finalized two years later. The former couple share 50/50 custody of their three children.

David has since moved on with Lesley Cook, whom he began dating in 2017. The entrepreneur proposed in January and the couple announced in July that they are expecting their first child together. Shannon told Us it “wasn’t a shocker” to hear about the pregnancy.

“You know, I am surprised it took this long, to be honest,” the Bravo personality explained. “So, it wasn’t a shocker to me at all. You know the girls are, it is what it is. Maybe some are taking it better than the others. But, as long as he’s happy, that’s what’s most important.”

As for Shannon, Us confirmed in July 2019 that she’s dating John Janssen. The reality star told Us on Monday she and Janssen, 56, faced some challenges while quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had bumps, but I don’t know any couple that was together 24/7 every day [that didn’t]. If it’s going to be perfect — then something’s maybe a little bit wrong with your relationship,” Shannon said.

- Advertisement -

The California native added she “absolutely” wants to get married, but she’s “not in any rush” to walk down the aisle again.

“It’s not like I’m going to have children or anything,” Shannon said. “I want to spend the rest of my life and have a partner, but I also want to make sure that it’s the right thing because I don’t want to make another mistake again and go through all of that. So, you know, I think it’s really smart that we’re having a great time, and we’re taking our time.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres on Bravo Wednesday, October 14, at 9 p.m. ET.

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHow Melvin Gordon's DUI charge, Phillip Lindsay's injury return changes Broncos' backfield
Next article'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo calls for more women in power at hospitals

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo calls for more women in power at hospitals

0
Ellen Pompeo, who’s played a doctor on hospital drama Grey’s Anatomy for 15 years, wants to see some changes in healthcare. She explained in a...
Read more
Celebrity

Jeremy Clarkson speaks out after Richard Hammond suffers another crash 'His best yet'

0
Addressing his car insurance issues following the crashes, Richard told The Sun: “I have fun when I want to insure something else because there...
Read more
Celebrity

Jenny Ryan: The Chase star apologises as she shares 'regretful' announcement 'So sorry'

0
The news may have disappointed fans, as only six hours earlier, Jenny had said that the quiz would be going ahead. She originally typed: “Good morning!...
Read more
Celebrity

Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith’s Missing Ex-Husband Ralph: What We Know

0
Sarah Hearon While Selling Sunset fans got some insight into Amanza Smith’s messy relationship with her ex-husband, Ralph Brown, on the Netflix reality series, there’s...
Read more
Celebrity

Piers Morgan’s furious rant at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: ‘More pathetic hypocrisy!'

0
The Good Morning Britain host, 55, has become renowned for his verbal onslaughts of the Sussexes, since their decision to depart from senior roles...
Read more
Celebrity

Kat Dennings defends Billie Eilish against body shamers: 'It'd be nice for this unhealthy nonsense to f*** right off'

0
Dollface star Kat Dennings came to Billie Eilish’s defense Wednesday, after the singer was criticized for her body. This came days after 18-year-old Eilish,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Why The Masked Singer Needs To Add Joel McHale As A Permanent Judge

Tv & Radio 0
Although the singing celebrities in their elaborate masks get the spotlight each week, I doubt that The Masked Singer would work if viewers had...
Read more

'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo calls for more women in power at hospitals

Celebrity 0
Ellen Pompeo, who’s played a doctor on hospital drama Grey’s Anatomy for 15 years, wants to see some changes in healthcare. She explained in a...
Read more

RHOC's Shannon Beador Says Ex David Beador 'Doesn't Wanna' Talk to Her

Celebrity 0
Mariah Cooper Radio silence. Shannon Beador hasn’t heard from her ex-husband, David Beador, which has put a strain on their coparenting relationship.The Real Housewives of...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: