‘RHOC’s Tamra Judge Claps Back After Shannon Beador Claims She’s To Blame For Their Friendship Fallout

Erin Silvia

Tamra Judge shared a quote about what a ‘loyal friend’ is and her own message that seemed to accuse Shannon Beador of ‘turning’ her ‘back’ on her.

Tamra Judge, 53, is speaking out on what she really thinks about her friendship ending with former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Shannon Beador, 56, and it’s not pretty. The reality star, who left the Bravo show after season 14, seemed to clap back at Shannon’s recent comments, which included calling herself “a loyal friend” and disputing previous claims she didn’t talk to Tamra or former co-star Vicki Gunvalson, 58, after they left the series, when she posted a quote and lengthy message to Instagram on Oct. 7. “Some people aren’t loyal to you…They are loyal to their need of you…Once their needs change, so does their loyalty” the quote read.

Tamra didn’t mention any names in her own caption for the post, but it seemed clear she was referring to Shannon. “In my experience loyal friends don’t constantly tell you ‘IM A LOYAL FRIEND’ if they do…. they are full of self-deception! Turning your back on a friend because they live 45 minutes away and don’t party in your circle anymore , isn’t any kind of friend in my book,” she wrote. “Loyal friends are there for you when you’re going through hard time, ask you how your kids are doing as their dad fights cancer, asks if you need help when your husband is having heart surgery , cries with you & accept you for who you are during good & bad times.”

“your actions will always speak louder than your words!” she added. “#alwaysthevictim #onesidedfriendshipssuck please stop saying you’re a loyal friend! Your ET interview was filled with hypocrisy & lies and if you want to keep it up I’ll bring out receipts! #yourloyaltyistothespotlight”

Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador
Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador’s friendship ended after Tamra left ‘RHOC’ after the 14th season. (MEGA)

Tamra’s post comes on the same day that Shannon’s comments about the end of their friendship and how she feels Tamra negatively affected her initial reaction to RHOC co-star Kelly Dodd, 45, made headlines. Although Tamra, who was known for not getting along with Kelly, especially in her final season on RHOC, previously told the press that Shannon was the one who told her to not “hang out with Kelly” , Shannon gave the exact opposite story during her latest interview with ET.

“I’m a very loyal friend, so if you attack my best friend, in my eyes you’re attacking me,” Shannon said about not initially liking Kelly, in the interview. “I had some revelations after she kind of explained what she was doing. Now, do I think her intentions towards Tamra were kind or nice? No. But I took them personally, that she was going after me, as well, and she explained to me that she wasn’t and what she said made sense to me, so when I hear that, I’m going to give her another chance.”

Shannon and Kelly’s work toward a friendship will be one of the main plots in the early episodes of the 15th season of RHOC, which is set to premiere on Oct. 14. Although the drama between the ladies has definitely gotten a lot of attention, Shannon admitted she doesn’t like not getting along with others.  “I don’t like to argue with anyone,” she said. “I do have opinions — always — and I have no fear of expressing them. That being said, I don’t like to be in arguments with people, I just don’t.”

