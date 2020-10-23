Home Celebrity Richard Hammond forced to sell Ferrari to pay rent on family home...
Celebrity

Richard Hammond forced to sell Ferrari to pay rent on family home 'I had no choice'

0

By

TV presenter Richard Hammond, 50, who presents The Grand Tour with Jeremy Clarkson, 60 and James May, 57, had to “give away” his beloved 1998 Ferrari 550 Maranello in the late 2000s after owning the vehicle for a few years to pay six months worth of rent on a family home he was planning to move into. The Top Gear star admitted he had to make the decision after feeling “silly”.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

I suddenly felt silly

Richard Hammond

It comes after Mike Fernie joined Richard to talk about his old Ferrari, which was also owned by YouTube star Harry Metcalfe.

During the video for DriveTribe, he recalled having to say goodbye to his vehicle for an important reason.

“I had it for a few years. We were living where we’re living now. A long way from London,” he divulged.

“I was working at Top Gear based in London, to and from, it was just killing me. I wanted us to be together as a family, so we decided, ‘Right, there’s nothing for it, we’re living in a rented house. We’re going to move.'”

READ MORE: Richard Hammond in another car crash as he films The Grand Tour

- Advertisement -

Richard Hammond had to sell Ferrari for family home (Image: WENN/GETTY)

Richard Hammond talks moving houses (Image: WENN)

He continued: “So we gave up on the rented house, we rented another house closer to London and we moved lock, stock and barrel.

“So I had six cars – we shifted them all over there. The last drive I did in this [the Ferrari] was in the lashing rain to the house in Penn, Buckinghamshire. We pulled up outside the house we rented.”

Richard went on to tell his co-hosts more about what he realised after moving in.

- Advertisement -

“We sort of moved in and it was very smart. We got my girls into another school, they said goodbye to their school, it was the end of their summer term.

Richard Hammond had no choice but to sell his Ferrari (Image: WENN)

Richard Hammond opens up in admission (Image: WENN)

“We moved in on the Saturday. Three removal vans… and on the Sunday morning I’d been talking to the girls and I looked at them in this new context.”

- Advertisement -

Richard said after speaking with his daughters, Willow, 16, and Isabella, 19, who he shares with his wife Mindy Hammond, 55, he weighed up the situation and realised moving house wasn’t right for their family at the time.

“Weirdly I’d gone out to walk the dogs that night and I almost wore this sort of leathery, cowboy hat with a torch on where I live. I suddenly felt silly,” he confessed.

“This doesn’t work for us. We don’t fit here. So the following morning, the removal guys came to take the last few bits and I said put it all back on,” to which Mike and Harry laughed.

DON’T MISS: 
Dan Walker: BBC host defends Stacey Dooley after nasty backlash (FACEBOOK)
Homes Under The Hammer’s Martin Roberts on Lucy Alexander’s heartbreak (TWITTER)
Carol Kirkwood scolds Naga Munchetty over swipe (WATCH)

Related articles

“So they put it all back on the truck. The house we’d been renting, let’s have that one again.”

Despite his rash decision to move back home, Richard revealed the consequences he faced.

“But, the guy I rented the house from in Penn held me to six months of rent, which amounted to what this was worth,” he said as he pointed at his Ferrari.

“I mean, I wasn’t flat broke, I had a Ferrari, but I had no income to cover it.”

Related articles

Richard added: “So I had no choice it had to go.

“I had to sell it to pay the rent on a house I wasn’t living in. So, I gave it away effectively.”

Richard presented Top Gear alongside James and Jeremy from 2002 until 2015.

The presenters then began hosting The Grand Tour a year later.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNotice this happen to one side of your face when smiling? You could be having a stroke
Next articleHolidays: Canary Islands, Maldives, Denmark & Mykonos 'safe' as quarantine scrapped

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

‘RHOBH’ Stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley Twin in Sweatsuits

0
ByEmily Rekstis Twinsies! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley all three rocked matching sweatsuits from Alexander Wang —...
Read more
Celebrity

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham Joins TikTok and Does the 'Dreams' Challenge on Horseback

0
ByLindsey Buckingham Joins TikTok, Does Viral 'Dreams' Challenge | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageFleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham Joins TikTok and...
Read more
Celebrity

Louise Redknapp speaks out on heartbreaking family news ‘We will miss you so much’

0
ByThe mother-of-two shared various pictures of herself with Corky alongside a tribute. She wrote: “I’m so heartbroken to have to share with you that we...
Read more
Celebrity

Blake Lively Makes Hilarious Sex Joke After She & Ryan Reynolds Vote: It Was His ‘First Time’

0
ByEmily Selleck Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds issued a chaotic PSA about voting. Not only did she make a sex joke in the caption, but...
Read more
Celebrity

Jason Wahler: Kristin Cavallari Is 'Going Through a Tough Time' Amid Split

0
ByMeredith Nardino Taking her time. The Hills‘ Jason Wahler is happy to see Kristin Cavallari leaning on her friends amid her split from Jay Cutler.Cavallari,...
Read more
Celebrity

Bethenny Frankel Lashes Out At Tyra Banks Amid Report She Wants To Ban ‘Real Housewives’ From ‘DWTS’

0
ByEmily Selleck ‘RHONY’ star Bethenny Frankel responded to a report that ‘DWTS’ host Tyra Banks no longer wanted to cast any ‘Housewives’ on the show.Bethenny...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

The Countdown: Debate masks, Jennifer Lawrence and 60 Minutes

US 0
ByRelated TopicsUS election 2020With 12 days remaining, everything could change depending on how the final debate goes. Read our alternative guide to what to...
Read more

Covid: Tougher restriction begin for millions in England and Wales

U.K. 0
ByRelated Topics
Read more

Holidays: Canary Islands, Maldives, Denmark & Mykonos 'safe' as quarantine scrapped

Travel 0
ByShapps tweeted today: "Following an assessment of the latest data, the Canaries, the Maldives, Denmark and Mykonos have been ADDED to the #TravelCorridors list. "From...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress