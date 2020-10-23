By

TV presenter Richard Hammond, 50, who presents The Grand Tour with Jeremy Clarkson, 60 and James May, 57, had to “give away” his beloved 1998 Ferrari 550 Maranello in the late 2000s after owning the vehicle for a few years to pay six months worth of rent on a family home he was planning to move into. The Top Gear star admitted he had to make the decision after feeling “silly”.

It comes after Mike Fernie joined Richard to talk about his old Ferrari, which was also owned by YouTube star Harry Metcalfe.

During the video for DriveTribe, he recalled having to say goodbye to his vehicle for an important reason.

“I had it for a few years. We were living where we’re living now. A long way from London,” he divulged.

“I was working at Top Gear based in London, to and from, it was just killing me. I wanted us to be together as a family, so we decided, ‘Right, there’s nothing for it, we’re living in a rented house. We’re going to move.'”

