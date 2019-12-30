Richard Osman: ‘They need to stop f*****g' Pointless host in Strictly Come Dancing jibe

Pointless host Richard Osman, 49, jokingly said if he wanted a spray tan and to sleep with a celebrity, he’d do Strictly Come Dancing. The television presenter was seemingly referencing the show’s so-called curse, a term used to describe couples who have formed romantically during or after the show.
Discussing the show Love Island with the likes of Lorraine Kelly, he said: “They asked me to go on Celebrity Love Island, but I said, ‘Look if all I want to do is get a tan and sleep with a celebrity, I’ll do Strictly’.”
His admission prompted the panel to burst into fits of laughter, before he added: “They should stop f***ing each other.”
During the show, Richard also joked that he had dreamt about sleeping with his co-star Alexander Armstrong, 49.
It came after the panel discussed whether Sherlock should win Best Show of the Decade.
After they decided the show should be the winner, Richard shared a fun fact about the award winning murder mystery show.
“There’s loads of fan fictions around Sherlock where Holmes and Sherlock get up to stuff,” he said.
Lorraine chimed in: “They do that with Star Trek too!”
“Well, they do it for Pointless,” Richard giggled.
Back in August, Richard shut down rumours that he will be taking part on the recently-ended Strictly series.
In view of his Instagram followers, he shared a humorous note, which read: “I am delighted to announce that I will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year!
“I can’t wait to not start rehearsing.”
In the caption, he teased: “My big 2019 ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ announcement. #WishMeLuck.”