Richard Osman: ‘They need to stop f*****g' Pointless host in Strictly Come Dancing jibe

Pointless host Richard Osman, 49, jokingly said if he wanted a spray tan and to sleep with a celebrity, he’d do Strictly Come Dancing . The television presenter was seemingly referencing the show’s so-called curse, a term used to describe couples who have formed romantically during or after the show.

Discussing the show Love Island with the likes of Lorraine Kelly, he said: “They asked me to go on Celebrity Love Island, but I said, ‘Look if all I want to do is get a tan and sleep with a celebrity, I’ll do Strictly’.”

His admission prompted the panel to burst into fits of laughter, before he added: “They should stop f***ing each other.”

During the show, Richard also joked that he had dreamt about sleeping with his co-star Alexander Armstrong, 49.

It came after the panel discussed whether Sherlock should win Best Show of the Decade.

